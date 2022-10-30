Fast News

Moscow suspends its implementation of Black Sea grain deal that has brought down soaring global food prices amid fighting –– now in its 249th day –– with Ukraine accusing Moscow of creating a world "hunger games".

On Saturday, Russia said it was halting its participation after its army accused Kiev of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a "false pretext". (AP Archive)

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Ukraine's maritime grain exports have been halted after Russia suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed the vital shipments, blaming drone attacks on its ships in Crimea.

The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Türkiye and the UN, is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.

The agreement had already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19.

EU urges Russia to reverse decision

The European Union has urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a vital Ukraine grain export deal.

"Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday.

"The EU urges Russia to revert its decision."

Zelenskyy says power blackouts will continue

Ukrainian electricity supplies are recovering after concerted Russian attacks on generating plants but emergency blackouts may still be needed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today there are already significantly fewer stabilisation (measures) and emergency blackouts ... but restrictions are still possible in some cities and districts," he said in a video address. He also accused Russia of targeting plants which were under repair and said some technicians had been killed.

In recent weeks Russia has reportedly focused drone and missile attacks on power facilities across the country, destroying more than 30 percent of generating capacity, and prompting widespread restrictions.

Blinken-Jaishankar talks focus on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spokenwith his counterpart in India about Russia's war on Ukraine among other issues, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about "regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia's continuing aggression against Ukraine," the department said in a release.

India has been a large purchaser of Russia's oil, which is helping to fund Moscow's war against Ukraine. Jaishankar will visit Russia on November 8, the Russian embassy in India.

US accuses Russia of 'weaponising food'

Russia's halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative grain deal is weaponising food by exacerbating humanitarian crises, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry," Blinken said in a statement.

