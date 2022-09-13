Fast News

Russia still has a significant presence in Ukrainian territories and the conflict is likely to continue says the US secretary of state as the fighting enters into 202nd day.

A Ukrainian tank on the road in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP)

Ukraine makes 'significant progress' against Russia — US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Ukrainian forces had made important progress in their counteroffensive against Russian troops, although it was too early to predict the outcome.

"Clearly we've seen significant progress by the Ukrainians, particularly in the northeast, and that is a product of the support we've provided, but first and foremost it's a product of the extraordinary courage and resilience of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Ukrainian people," Blinken told reporters in Mexico City.

Blinken said the Ukraine conflict was likely to continue for some time as Russia still has very significant forces and arms in Ukraine that it was still using "indiscriminately" against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies