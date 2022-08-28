Fast News

Russian forces targeted towns on the far side of the river from Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, as the Ukraine conflict entered the 186th day.

Fears about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persist as both sides trade blame for nearby shelling. (Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters)

Ukraine on edge as shellfire resounds around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Shellfire at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine fuelled fears of major disaster as both sides kept blaming the other, while Russian forces targeted towns on the far side of the river from Europe's largest atomic plant.

Despite the danger, officials from the United Nations nuclear watchdog were still waiting for clearance to visit the plant on the southern front line of the conflict.

Standing beside a crater at a school that had been largely reduced to rubble, the governor of Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Starukh, told Ukrainian television people were being informed how to apply iodine in case of a radiation leak.

