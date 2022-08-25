Fast News

President Joe Biden announces nearly $3 billion in military aid to Kiev — the biggest US package so far — as fighting in Ukraine rages on its 183rd day.

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial

Ukrainian officials are drawing up plans to make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top military commanders will be tried for launching the military offensive.

The plan for a special international tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged "crime of aggression" is being spearheaded by Andrii Smirnov, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration.

The International Criminal Court, which has been trying the gravest crimes for the past 20 years, is already investigating war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine. But it cannot look into accusations of aggression because neither Ukraine nor Russia has ratified the Rome Statute.

This court is "the only way to make sure that the criminals who started the Ukraine war are held accountable quickly," Smirnov told the AFP news agency. "The world has a short memory. That's why I would like this tribunal to start working next year."

