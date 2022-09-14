Fast News

Russia carries out "massive strikes" across the Ukrainian front line and accuses Kiev's soldiers of abusing civilians in territories recaptured in a dramatic counter-attack, as fighting rages on its 203rd day.

Ukrainian servicemen halt on the road as they head to a front line in the Kharkiv region. (Reuters)

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Ukraine now on offensive in both south and east

Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast, a goal US President Joe Biden said would be "a long haul" to achieve.

In his address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said around 8,000 square km have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month, apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the full scope of battlefield successes claimed by Ukraine.

Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the six-month war, Biden said it was hard to tell.v"It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul."

Source: TRTWorld