Ukrainian troops push towards Kherson, after Moscow orders one of the war's biggest retreats, even as Keiv warns Russian troops could still turn Kherson into a "city of death", as fighting enters its 261st day.

Friday, November 11, 2022

Ukraine 'liberates' 41 settlements in south

Ukrainian forces have liberated 41 settlements as they advance through the south of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, adding that an unspecified number of pro-Kiev troops had been killed.

"Today we have good news from the south," he said in his daily video address.

"But although we are joyful, we must remember now and forever what this movement means — every step by our defence forces represents ... lives given for the freedom of Ukrainians."

