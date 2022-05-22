Fast News

Ukraine has said only a diplomatic solution can put an end to the military confrontation while Russia hasn't given a signal to stop its offensive as the armed conflict enters into the 88th day.

Russia continues to conduct “offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone,” including missile strikes and air bombardment, the Ukrainian military said. (AP)

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Nine Russian attacks repulsed in Donetsk, Luhansk

The Ukrainian military has said it has repulsed nine Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk over the past day.

Five Russian tanks, four artillery systems, 10 armored combat vehicles, two military vehicles and a drone were also destroyed, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units also shot down two cruise missiles, while 12 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed in airstrikes, it added.

Russia pounds Ukraine's Donbass and Mykolaiv regions

Russia has pounded Ukrainian forces with air strikes and artillery in the east and the south, targeting command centres, troops, and ammunition depots, the Russian defence ministry has said.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the defence ministry, said air-launched missiles hit three command points, 13 areas where troops and Ukrainian military equipment amassed, as well as four ammunition depots in the Donbass.

In Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv, Russian rockets hit a mobile anti-drone system near the settlement of Hannivka, around 100 km northeast of Mykolaiv city, Konashenkov said.

Ukraine rejects concessions amid Russian attacks in Donbass

Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Russia while the latter intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbass region and stopped providing gas to Finland, as Polish President Andrzej Duda prepared to address the Ukrainian parliament on Sunday.

After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbass.

Russian-backed separatists already controlled swathes of territory in Luhansk and the neighbouring Donetsk province before the Feb. 24 assault, but Moscow wants to seize the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in Donbass.

"The situation in Donbas is extremely difficult," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The Russian army was trying to attack the cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian forces were holding off their advance, he said.

