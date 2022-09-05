Fast News

Fierce battle between Russia and Ukraine continues on the 194th day as Kiev began its counteroffensive to take Moscow-held territories.

Ukrainian servicemen fire toward Russian troops with a tank at a position in Donetsk region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. (Reuters)

Monday, September 5, 2022

Ukraine retakes "certain heights" from Russia — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked progress in a counteroffensive Ukraine that began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south, a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east of the country.

He did not say precisely where the territories were and provided no timeline except to say that he had received "good reports" at a meeting on Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy thanked his forces for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, the taking of "certain heights" also in an eastern area in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction and for liberating two southern settlements.

Ukraine opens investigation into explosion incident

A criminal investigation was opened into an explosion of a grenade launcher at a children's event in Chernihiv that wounded several people.

At least 15 people, including eight children, were wounded in the accident at an unplanned exhibition of military equipment on Saturday in the northern Ukrainian city, local officials said. Four remained in the hospital on Sunday.

"Two people who were directly involved in the tragic incident in Chernihiv were detained on suspicion of committing a criminal offence," Zelenskyy said. "The State Bureau of Investigation is carrying out criminal proceedings."

