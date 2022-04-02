Fast News

Seven humanitarian corridors have been planned to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions, and the US has announced $300M in "security assistance" for Kiev to bolster its defence capabilities amid Russia's attacks — now in the 38th day.

Reports say that Ukrainian troops had retaken more than 30 settlements from Russian forces over the last day. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Ukraine retakes entire Kiev region - Defense Ministry

Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kiev region" after Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital, deputy defence minister Ganna Maliar said.

"Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kiev region were liberated from the invader," Maliar said on Facebook, referring to towns that have been heavily destroyed by fighting.

Irpin and Bucha, commuters towns outside Kiev, were retaken by the Ukrainian army this week.

Both towns have suffered vast destruction and large civilian death tolls.

More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across Russia

Russian police detained 211 people at protests against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, an NGO said.

OVD-Info, which monitors arrests during protests, said police had detained at least 211 people during demonstrations in 17 cities in Russia.

A journalist of AFP news agency in Moscow witnessed more than 20 people detained by riot police under heavy snowfall in the capital's central park Zaryadye, a short distance from the Kremlin.

Ukraine: Russia thinks nations' leaders can consult on draft treaty documents

A Ukrainian negotiator said Russia had indicated that draft peace treaty documents were at an advanced enough stage to allow for direct consultations between the two nations' leaders, Interfax Ukraine reported.

The agency quoted David Arakhamia as telling Ukrainian television that Russia accepted Ukraine's overall position with the exception of its stance on Crimea.

Almost 300 people buried in 'mass grave' in Bucha outside Kiev: mayor

Almost 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Ukraine's capital Kiev, its mayor told AFP after the Ukrainian army retook control of the key town from Russia.

"In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves," mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP by phone. He said the heavily destroyed town's streets are littered with corpses.

AFP saw at least 20 bodies -- men in civilian clothes -- lying in a single street in Bucha.

Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kiev unsafe

As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned.

Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kiev and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters reclaimed several areas near the capital after forcing the Russians out or moving in after them, officials said.

At least 20 bodies seen in one street in town near Kiev

The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kiev from Russian troops, AFP journalists said.

One of the bodies of the men had his hands tied, and the corpses were strewn over several hundred metres (yards) of the residential road in the suburban town northwest of the capital.

The cause of death was not immediately clear although at least one person had what appeared to be a large head wound.

Russian forces withdrew from several towns near Kiev in recent days after Moscow's bid to encircle the capital failed, with Ukraine declaring that Bucha had been "liberated".

Russia hits 2 Ukrainian military airstrips with high-precision missiles

Russia hit two military airstrips in Ukraine with high-precision air-to-ground missiles, local media reported.

"Military airstrips in Poltava and Dnepr were disabled via high-precision air-to-ground missile strikes," reported Russian news agency Tass, citing Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Russia also downed two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters near the city of Sumy, as well as 24 Ukrainian drones, it reported.

Missing Ukrainian photojournalist found dead near Kiev

Ukrainian photojournalist and documentary filmmaker Maks Levin, who went missing on March 13 while working on the frontlines near the capital Kiev, has been found dead, according to Ukraine's presidential aide Andriy Yermak.

"He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kiev region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," Yermak said on Telegram.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser and former deputy minister at the Interior Ministry, also confirmed on Telegram that Levin, 40, went missing over two weeks ago when he was reporting in the Vishgorod district, the area of intense fighting.

Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin

The former chief prosecutor of United Nations war crimes tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is a war criminal,” Carla Del Ponte told the Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday.

In interviews given to Swiss media to mark the release of her latest book, the Swiss lawyer who oversaw UN. investigations in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia said there were clear war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town - local authorities

Local authorities in the occupied Ukrainian town of Enerhodar said Russian forces had violently dispersed a pro-Ukrainian rally and detained some participants.

Residents had gathered in the centre of the town in the south of the country to talk and sing the Ukrainian national anthem, when Russian soldiers arrived and bundled some into detention vans, the local administration said in an online post.

"The occupiers are dispersing the protesters with explosions," it said in a separate post on Telegram, sharing a video of wh at appeared to be multiple stun grenades landing in a square and letting off bangs and clouds of white smoke next to the town's main cultural centre.

More than 4.1 million Ukrainian refugees flee conflict

Nearly 4.14 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia's full-scale operation began on February 24, with tens of thousands continuing to flood into neighbouring countries each day, UN numbers show.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said that 4,137,842 Ukrainians had fled in just over five weeks, an increase of 34,966 on the figure given Friday.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, nearly 205,500 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left.

Death toll from Mykolaiv strike keeps growing

At least 33 people have been killed and 34 injured in a Russian rocket strike on the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv. Ukrainian officials gave the latest death toll in a statement, updating the numbers of the deadly strike that hit Mykolaiv on Tuesday.

Rescuers sent by the State Emergency Service have been searching the wreckage for survivors since Russian forces struck the building, which housed the office of regional governor Vitaliy Kim. The governor, who was not on the premises at the time of the attack, late r posted social media images showing a gaping hole in the nine-story structure.

The confirmed death toll has risen steadily as the search and rescue operation continues.

Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kiev: presidential aide

Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin has been found dead near the capital Kiev after going missing more than two weeks ago, presidential aide Andriy Yermak said.

"He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kiev region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," he said on Telegram.

The Institute of Mass Information, a non-governmental organisation, cited preliminary findings from the prosecutor's office saying that the journalist was killed by "two shots" from the Russian military.

Levin, 40, a father of four, had been working with Ukrainian and international media.

Kyrgyz police arrest activists at rally against Putin

Police in Kyrgyzstan detained around 20 activists who defied court bans on rallies related to Russia's offensive in Ukraine by protesting against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to AFP news agency correspondent.

The arrests in the capital Bishkek come as the gruelling conflict fuels pro- and anti-Moscow sentiment in ex-Soviet Central Asia, a five-country region tightly-tied to Russia.

Impoverished Kyrgyzstan's Kremlin-loyal president Sadyr Japarov had on Friday pleaded with protesters to limit their rally to a park in the city rather than march to the Russian embassy, as they had announced on social media.

Red Cross to attempt new Mariupol evacuations

A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port. The International Committee of the Red Cross says its Mariupol operation has been approved by both sides, but major details were still being worked.

ICRC sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.

"They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians," the ICRC said in a statement. A previous Red Cross evacuation attempt in early March failed because the route was found to be unsafe.

Ukraine says 7 humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations

Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions have been planned, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdiansk, Vereshchuk said.

Mariupol has faced weeks of Russian shelling, with at least 5,000 residents killed, according to local authorities, and the estimated 160,000 who remain face shortages of food, water and electricity.

Ukraine expects 'good news' on Mariupol evacuations

Ukraine expects good news over the weekend regarding evacuations of people from Mariupol, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelesnskyy has said.

"Our delegation has reached an agreement in Istanbul (during Ukraine-Russia peace talks) to provide evacuations," Oleksiy Arestovych told Ukraine's television.

"I think that today or maybe tomorrow we will hear good news regarding the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol. "

Kiev: 3,000 Mariupol residents evacuated

Dozens of buses tightly packed with evacuees from Mariupol and other Russian-occupied cities in southeast Ukraine have arrived in Kiev-held Zaporizhzhia.

Authorities say 6,266 people, including 3,071 from Mariupol, have been rescued in Friday's evacuation efforts along humanitarian corridors.

Evacuees included residents of Berdiansk and nearby Melitopol. Authorities say 42 buses carrying Mariupol and local residents departed from Russian-occupied Berdiansk, while another 12 left Melitopol.

Ukraine: Russian forces in ‘rapid retreat’ from northern areas

Russian forces have been making a “rapid retreat” from areas around the capital Kiev and the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak has said.

“With the rapid retreat of the Russians from the Kiev and Chernihiv regions...it is completely clear that Russia is prioritising a different tactic: falling back on the east and south,” he said on social media.

Pope says he is considering trip to Kiev

Pope Francis has said he is considering a trip to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

Asked by a reporter on the plane taking him from Rome to Malta if he was considering an invitation made by Ukrainian political and religious authorities, Francis answered: "Yes, it is on the table." He gave no further details.

Francis has been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic Church and Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash.

Russia declares top journalist, video blogger 'foreign agents'

Russia has declared a prominent journalist, a video blogger and six other media figures "foreign agents", the latest in a series of such moves that critics say are designed to stifle dissent.

The expanded list, published by the Justice Ministry late on Friday, included Elizaveta Osetinskaya, former editor-in-chief of several Russian business newspapers that published disclosures about the commercial interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin.

Evgeny Ponasenkov, a writer and video blogger known for witty off-the-cuff remarks, was also named.

The term "foreign agent" carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those listed to stringent financial reporting requirements. It also obliges them to preface anything they publish with a disclaimer stating they are foreign agents.

Russia: Space cooperation possible once sanctions are lifted

Russia's space director has said the restoration of normal ties between partners at the International Space Station (ISS) and other joint space projects would be possible only when Western sanctions against Moscow are lifted.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, said in a social media post that the aim of the sanctions is to "kill Russian economy and plunge our people into despair and hunger..." He added "they won't succeed in it, but the intentions are clear".

"That's why I believe that the restoration of normal relations between the partners at the International Space Station (ISS) and other projects is possible only with full and unconditional removal of illegal sanctions," Rogozin said.

Minister: UK prevents use of jet linked to Russian oligarchs

British transport minister Grant Shapps has said he has prevented the use of another private jet that has links to Russian oligarchs.

"This morning I've prevented the use of another jet that has links to Russian oligarchs," he said on Twitter. "We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed."

EU eyes more Russia sanctions that won't affect energy sector

The European Union is working on further sanctions on Russia but any additional measures will not affect the energy sector, the EU's Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said in Cernobbio.

The 27-nation bloc will be faced with a growth slowdown caused by the conflict in Ukraine but not a recession, he added, saying the 4% growth forecast was too optimistic and the EU would not reach it.

Ukraine's economy could contract 40% in 2022, ministry says

Ukraine's economy shrank 16% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year and could contract 40% in 2022 as a result of Russia's onslaught, the economy ministry has said in a statement, citing preliminary estimates.

"Areas in which remote work is impossible have suffered the most," it said.

Ukraine advances against Russian forces near Kiev, UK says

Ukrainian forces continue to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kiev, British military intelligence has said.

Russian forces are also reported to have withdrawn from Hostomel airport near the capital, which has been subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin.

"In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting," the ministry added.

On the ground, Ukraine's troops are beginning to reassert control around capital Kiev, after days of bombardment by Russian forces that are now withdrawing from the area. (AP)

Local official: Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities

Russian missiles have hit two cities in central Ukraine, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the Poltava region has said. Poltava city is the capital of the Poltava region, east of Kiev, and Kremenchuk one of the area's major cities.

"Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight," Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post. "Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning." There was no immediate information about possible casualties, Lunin said.

China doesn't circumvent Russian sanctions — diplomat

China is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia, a senior Chinese diplomat has said, a day after China and the European Union held a virtual summit during which the EU told Beijing not to allow Moscow to work around Western sanctions imposed over its incursion on Ukraine.

Wang Lutong, director-general of European affairs at China's foreign ministry, told reporters that China is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia.

He also said that Ukraine, Iran and other matters are points of cooperation, not friction.

US to work with allies to deploy 'Soviet-made tanks to Donbass'

The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defences in the Donbass region, the New York Times has reported, citing a US official.

The transfers, requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, would begin soon, the unnamed official said, according to the Times. The official declined to say how many tanks would be sent or from which countries they would come, the paper said.

The tanks would allow Ukraine to conduct long-range artillery strikes on Russian targets in the Donbass region of southeastern Ukraine bordering Russia, the official said, according to the Times.

US commits additional $300M defence assistance

The US Department of Defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services.

"This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Zelenskyy: Situation in east Ukraine 'extremely difficult'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the military situation in the country's east remained extremely difficult and said Russia was preparing for new strikes in the Donbass region and the city of Kharkiv.

In a video address, he said Russian troops in the north of the country were pulling back, slowly but noticeably.

He also warned his people that Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy on Russia's aggression:



— Sanctions working, need to press more

— Would like China to be on Ukraine's side

— Russia pulling back from north, slowly

US restricts 120 Russian, Ukraine entities

The US Department of Commerce has added 120 Russian and Belarusian entities, mostly companies linked to the military, to the list of those under restrictions from receiving supplies and goods from the United States.

US 'provides equipment' Ukraine against Russian 'chemical weapons'

United States is providing Ukraine with supplies and equipment in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons in its offensive on Ukraine, the White House has said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the supplies were being provided to the government of Ukraine in light of warnings from the United States and other countries that Russia could deploy such weapons and might be planning a "false flag" operation to lay the groundwork for such an attack.

The White House has not provided evidence that Russia has been planning such an attack.

Ukrainian refugees swell at US-Mexico border

Hundreds of Ukrainians are camping in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, hoping to seek US asylum, a dramatic increase in arrivals just days after the Biden administration said the United States would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing from conflict area.

Many of the Ukrainians escaping the Russian incursion of their home country have flown to the US-Mexico border hoping officials will allow them in so they can reunite with US relatives or friends.

While some 600 Ukrainians are camping near the border entry around 500 more are staying in hotels in the city, said Enrique Lucero, Tijuana's migration affairs director, citing the list kept by volunteers. About 40 percent of the people are children, he added.

