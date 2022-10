Fast News

Fighting has been particularly intense in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which make up the larger industrial Donbass, and the strategically important Kherson province in the south as the conflict rolls into 236th day.

Ukrainian kids play on a crater, occurred after the Russian missile strikes, at the Taras Shevchenko Park in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 16, 2022. (AA)

Monday, October 17, 2022

Ukraine's Kiev attacked by 'kamikaze drones': presidency

Kiev has been attacked by "kamikaze drones", the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said after several explosions were heard in the central Shevchenkivsky district of the capital.

"The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation," he said on social media.

Earlier, several explosions were heard in Kiev, exactly a week after Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Three blasts occurred between 6:35 am and 6:58 am (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT). Air raid sirens sounded shortly before the first explosion.

Ukraine's Donetsk region sees heavy fighting — Zelenskyy

Heavy fighting is going on around two towns in Ukraine's Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The key hot spots in Donetsk are Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

The town of Bakhmut has been the next target of Russia's armed forces in their slow advance through the Donetsk region since taking the key industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July.

Russia-Ukraine conflict pushes 4M children into poverty — UN

Russia's attacks in Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown four million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the UN children's agency said.

"Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said.

"Russia accounts for nearly three-quarters of the total increase in the number of children living in poverty due to the Ukraine war and a cost-of-living crisis across the region, with an additional 2.8 million children now living in households below the poverty line," UNICEF found.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies