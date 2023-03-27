Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 397th day.

A Ukrainian serviceman gets into the T-72 tank on the front line near Bakhmut, on March 26, 2023. (AFP)

Monday March 27, 2023

Ukrainian crews have completed training in the UK on Britain’s Challenger 2 main battle tanks and returned home, the Ministry of Defense said.

Training of Ukrainian tank crews was underway since the UK announced in January that it would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

"UK military trainers spent several weeks training Ukrainian personnel how to operate and fight with the tanks.

Instruction included how to command, drive and work together as a Challenger 2 tank crew and effectively identify and engage targets," it added.

On Sunday, the Defense Ministry also released a 30-minute documentary on YouTube showing the training of the Ukrainian crews.

"It is truly inspiring to witness the determination of Ukrainian soldiers having completed their training on British Challenger 2 tanks on British soil," Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in the statement.

He reaffirmed that the UK would continue to stand by Ukraine "for as long as it takes.”

0005 GMT – Ukraine’s State Emergency Service receives over 100 drones

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has received 109 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from a charity foundation, state-run media reported.

The service received drones from Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit Ukrainian-American human rights organization established in 2014 to support the people of Ukraine.

The active use of drones shows that they not only significantly help in the work of the State Emergency Service units but also change the course of the Russian fighting in some places, Ukrinform said, referring to a post on Telegram of the State Emergency Service.

"Today, the State Emergency Service actively implements the practice of using drones in its activities, including while eliminating the consequences of hostilities and in its everyday work – for monitoring the fire situation and safe survey of the territory after the destruction of particularly dangerous ammunition," said Serhiy Kruk, the head of the State Emergency Service.

Now in its second year, Russia’s offensive on Ukraine has so far killed 8,317 civilians and wounded 13,892 others, according to the latest UN figures.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies