Fast News

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, is being replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency, as the conflict between Kiev and Moscow enters its 348th day.

One of the best-known faces of Ukraine's war effort, Reznikov was appointed defence minister in November 2021. (AFP)

Monday, February 06, 2023

0003 GMT – Ukraine to replace defence minister

Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign.

Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job and replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency, said David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker and chief of Servant of the People parliamentary bloc.

"War dictates changes in personnel policy," Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said that Ukraine's "force" agencies - like the defence ministry - should not be headed by politicians, but by career defence or security officials.

Arakhamia did not say when the move would be formalised. There was no immediate comment from Reznikov.

Reznikov, 56, became defence minister in November 2021, just a few months before Russia launched its full-scale offensive in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

What's the Ukrainian government saying about why Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov is being replaced, and why now? Let's discuss with our correspondent Jaffar Hasnain, who's following the story from Odessa pic.twitter.com/KJO8qfoGpp — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 5, 2023

For live updates from Sunday (February 5), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies