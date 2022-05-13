Fast News

Relatives of Ukrainian fighters trapped in Azovstal steel plant call for fresh efforts to save them as fierce fighting in the eastern European country enters its 79th day.

Ukraine's President Zelensky said in early April, six weeks after Russia launched its deadly offensive, that thousands of Ukrainians had been sent to Russian territory. (Reuters)

Friday, May 13, 2022

US: Russia has forcibly taken 'thousands' of Ukrainians

The United States has accused Russia of forcibly taking onto territory under its control tens of thousands of Ukrainians, often singled out for their resistance to Moscow's assault.

The remarks support allegations by the Ukrainian government which estimates nearly 1.2 million people have been deported into Russia or Russian-controlled territory and has denounced so-called "filtration camps" in which Moscow interrogates detained people.

"The United States assesses that Russia's forces have relocated at least several thousand Ukrainians for processing in these 'filtration camps,' and evacuated at least tens of thousands more to Russia or Russia-controlled territory, sometimes without telling evacuees of their final destination," said Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

For live updates from Thursday (May 12), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies