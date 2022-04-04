Fast News

Russia says it is focusing its offensive on Ukraine's east but it continues to strike cities elsewhere in a fight – now in its 40th day – that has left thousands dead and forced more than four million to flee.

Ukraine has reported that some 18,300 Russian soldiers have been killed in the country. (AP)

Monday, April 4, 2022

US to ask UN to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

The United States will ask the United Nations General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce. And it is wrong," Thomas-Greenfield said after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the town of Bucha.

Russia is in the second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council. A two-thirds majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state from the council for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights during its membership.

Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly countries’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems "unfriendly" in response to sanctions over Ukraine.

The decree, which comes into force today, suspends Russia's simplified visa issuance regime with some European Union countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland.

It also ordered the Russian foreign ministry and other bodies to decide on introducing personal entry restrictions on "foreign citizens and stateless people who commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its citizens or its legal entities."

161 children killed in Russian attacks

At least 161 children have been killed and 264 others injured since Russia launched its operation in Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office claimed.

The data is not yet complete, the office said in a statement, noting that work is underway to determine the casualties in several regions, particularly in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol, some areas of the capital Kiev, northern Chernihiv, and the easternmost Luhansk regions.

Currently, it said, the number of most affected children is in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, and Zhytomyr areas, as well as in Kiev.

Day 40 of Russia’s Ukraine onslaught ⤵️



- Russian shelling kills at least 8, wounds 34 in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv

- Russian troops remain in Chernihiv after withdrawal from area – governor

- More Russian forces moving into Donbass, UK says these include Wagner mercenaries pic.twitter.com/eD2WB88cL1 — TRT World (@trtworld) April 4, 2022

UN rights chief ‘horrified’ by Bucha killings

The UN human rights chief has voiced horror at images of dead bodies in the Ukrainian town of Bucha following a Russian retreat and warned of "possible war crimes".

"I am horrified by the images of civilians lying dead on the streets and in improvised graves in the town of Bucha in Ukraine," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"Reports emerging from this and other areas raise serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes, grave breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law," she added.

Ukraine says 18,300 Russian soldiers killed in conflict

Ukraine has reported that some 18,300 Russian soldiers have been killed in the country.

In a Facebook post, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the Russian army lost 147 aircrafts, 134 helicopters and 647 tanks.

At least 1,844 Russian armoured vehicles, 330 artillery systems, 107 rocket launch rocket systems and 54 anti-aircraft warfare systems were destroyed across the country, it added.

More than 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees flee conflict

More than 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees have now fled the country since the Russian operation began, the UN has said, adding that the humanitarian situation was worsening.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,215,047 Ukrainians had fled the country since the conflict began, a figure up 38,646 on the numbers for Sunday.

"The humanitarian needs are growing by the minute as more people flee the war in Ukraine," the UN's International Organization for Migration said, while adding that nearly 205,500 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left.

Red Cross cannot reach Mariupol due to security conditions

A team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol to evacuate civilians, a spokesperson has said, citing security conditions.

"Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today," spokesperson Jason Straziuso said.

Previous attempts by the Red Cross to reach the city over recent days and weeks have not succeeded.

Russia suspends visa-free entry to its territory for holders of diplomatic passports, members of official delegations and journalists from "unfriendly countries" – AA — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 4, 2022

Kremlin denies Ukrainian allegations of killing civilians

The Kremlin has said it categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and said Ukrainian allegations on the matter should be treated with doubt.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the facts and chronology of the events in Bucha did not support Ukraine's version of events and urged international leaders not to rush to judgment.

Peskov said Russia's diplomats would press on with their efforts to convene a UN Security Council meeting to discuss what Moscow has called "Ukrainian provocations" in Bucha despite their first effort to arrange such a meeting being blocked.

EU condemns Bucha killings

The European Union’s top diplomat has joined a growing chorus of international criticism blaming the Russian armed forces for alleged atrocities committed against civilians in Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says “the Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had effective control of the area. They are subject to the international law of occupation.”

Borrell said that the “haunting images of large numbers of civilian deaths and casualties, as well as destruction of civilian infrastructures show the true face of the brutal war of aggression Russia is waging against Ukraine and its people.”

Czechs send 250 soldiers to Slovakia for NATO battlegroup

A total of 250 Czech army paratroopers left for Slovakia, which neighbours conflict-hitUkraine, to build a NATO battlegroup there, the defence ministry has said.

The battlegroup will comprise up to 2,100 soldiers from Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United States. The Czechs will be in command of the battlegroup.

"The key task of the mission is to declare the readiness, resolve and unity of NATO members in protecting the territorial integrity of the alliance," said Colonel Tomas Unzeitig who will lead the battlegroup.

Macron wants fresh sanctions against Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he was in favour of new sanctions against Moscow after claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kiev.

"There are very clear indications of war crimes. It was the Russian army that was in Bucha," Macron told the France Inter broadcaster after the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people northwest of Kiev.

"The scenes are unbearable. International justice must work. Those who were behind these crimes must respond," he said.

Germany is main roadblock for tougher Russian sanctions: Poland

Germany is the main roadblock to imposing tougher sanctions on Russia, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said, adding that Hungary was not blocking them.

His comment comes after Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a national election on Sunday after facing criticism over an insufficiently tough stance on Russian attacks on Ukraine.

"We have to see that, regardless of how we approach Hungary, this is the fourth such win and we have to respect democratic elections ... it's Germany that is the main roadblock on sanctions. Hungary is for the sanctions," Morawiecki said.

Spanish PM sees possible 'genocide' in Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he saw signs of a possible "genocide" in Ukraine following reports of killing of civilians in Bucha.

"We will do everything to ensure that those who have perpetrated these war crimes do not go unpunished, and therefore appear before the courts...to deal with these alleged cases of (crimes against) humanity, war crimes and why not say it too, genocide," he said in Madrid.

TRT World has gained access to a graveyard of Russian tanks north of Kiev pic.twitter.com/tWMPHOTQpB — TRT World (@trtworld) April 4, 2022

More civilian deaths from Russian attacks

Ukrainian authorities have reported more civilian casualties from the Russian onslaught.

At least seven people were killed and 34, including three children, were wounded in a Russian rocket attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, according to the regional prosecutor’s office. It said that 10 buildings were destroyed.

In the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said at least one resident was killed and 14 others were wounded by Russian shelling. Local authorities also reported more Russian strikes on Mykolaiv early on Monday, but there was no immediate word of casualties.

Russian forces continue to refocus their offensive in Donbass

Russian forces continue to consolidate and reorganise as they refocus their offensive into the Donbass region in the east of Ukraine, British military intelligence has said.

Russian troops, including mercenaries from the Russian state-linked Wagner private military company, are being moved into the area, the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

Russia says footage in Ukraine's Bucha was 'ordered'

Russia's foreign ministry has said that footage of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha had been "ordered" by the United States as part of a plot to blame Russia.

"Who are the masters of provocation? Of course the United States and NATO," ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova said the immediate Western outcry over the images of dead civilians indicated the story had been part of a plan to sully Russia's reputation.

In this case, it seems to me that the fact that these statements (about Russia) were made in the first minutes after these materials appeared leaves no doubt as to who ordered this story. Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova

UN chief calls for independent probe into civilian killings

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into the killing of over 400 civilians in a Ukrainian city following the withdrawal of Russian troops there.

“I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine,” Guterres said on Twitter.

“It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability.” On Sunday, the bodies of at least 410 civilians were recovered in the city of Bucha near the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Outrage at Bucha killings

Britain, France, Germany, the United States, NATO and the United Nations have all voiced horror at the reports of civilians being murdered in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a "deliberate massacre" while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces are committing "genocide ".

Zelenskyy appeals for support in Grammy video appearance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the United States and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians "in any way you can."

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskyy in the video that aired ahead of a performance by John Legend and Ukranian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.

"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence," he said.

Ukraine: Region cut off from aid to reopen

The Ukrainian military has said that its forces have retaken some towns in the Chernihiv region and that humanitarian aid is being delivered.

The news agency RBK Ukraina said the road between Chernihiv and the capital of Kiev is to reopen to some traffic later on Monday.

Chernihiv is a city 80 miles north of Kiev and it had been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies for weeks. The mayor said on Sunday that relentless Russian shelling had destroyed 70 percent of the city.

For live updates from Sunday (April 3), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies