Russian nationalists and some lawmakers demand punishment for commanders they accuse of ignoring dangers as anger grows over killing of scores of Russian soldiers in one of Ukraine war's deadliest strikes, with conflict now in its 314th day.

A soldier from Carpathian Sich international battalion fires an RPG while conducting manoeuvres near the front line in Kreminna, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Wednesday, January 4, 2022

Makiivka attack death toll rises

Russia's Defence Ministry has said that 89 servicemen were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka over the weekend, adding the main reason for the attack was the unauthorised use of mobile phones by the troops.

"The number of our dead comrades has gone up to 89," Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov said in a video statement released by the ministry. More bodies had been found under the rubble, he added.

"It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use — contrary to the prohibition — by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said officials responsible "for the tragedy" will be held accountable and a commission was investigating "circumstances" around Makiivka attack.

