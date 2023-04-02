Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 403rd day.

In the wake of Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, a number of Ukrainian national-level athletes have taken up arms voluntarily to defend their country. (AA Archive)

Sunday, April 2, 2023

Russia's war against Ukraine has claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities, the country's sports minister, Vadym Huttsait, has said.

Meeting the visiting president of the International Federation of Gymnastics, Morinari Watanabe, Huttsait said no athletes from Russia should be allowed at the Olympics or other sports competitions.

The International Olympic Committee has recommended the gradual return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions as neutrals.

It has not decided on their participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ukraine said on Friday its athletes will not take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Games if they have to compete against Russians, a decision the IOC has criticised.

0200 GMT - Ukraine sanctions over 650 individuals for 'Russia collusion'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two decrees, sanctioning over 650 people who he said work for Russia.

"These are officials of the aggressor state, its defence industry – hundreds of companies – and collaborators. It is about more than 650 newly sanctioned persons," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

"The NSDC [National Security and Defense Council] will continue this work. And none of those who help terrorists, work for them, supply or manufacture weapons for terror – none will escape liability."

Zelenskyy added that the blocking of accomplices of terror, the isolation of Russia, its defeat, and trials are what awaits those "who started and are waging war against Ukraine and the international order."

2002 GMT – Zelenskyy assails 'bankrupt' UNSC as Russia takes over charge

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has sought reforms in United Nations Security Council [UNSC] after Russia assumed charge of the Council, sparking angry reaction from Ukraine.

"It is hard to imagine something evident that proves the complete bankruptcy of such institutions..." Zelenskyy said.

"There is no such form of terror that has not yet been committed by Russia," Zelenskyy alleged, adding "there will be no such reason that will stop the reform of global institutions, in particular, the UN Security Council."

"The reform that is clearly overdue — so that a terrorist state and any other state that wants to be a terrorist cannot disrupt the peace," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies