Fast News

Russia tries to consolidate its grip on Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions, where it has backed a separatist revolt since 2014, as fighting in Ukraine enters its 93rd day.

After failing to take Kiev, Russian forces have shifted their focus to the eastern Donbass region, where fierce fighting is underway. (AP)

Friday May 27, 2022

West has declared ‘total war’ on Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Western countries of waging a "total war" on Russia and its people and culture, as Moscow pushes on with its military operation in Ukraine.

"The West has declared war on us, on the whole Russian world. The culture of cancelling Russia and everything connected with our country is already reaching the point of absurdity," Lavrov said at a ministry meeting.

He accused the West of banning Russian writers, composers and other cultural figures. "It is safe to say that this situation will be with us for a long time," he added.

Kremlin accuses Ukraine of “contradictory” statements on peace talks

The Kremlin has said that it blames Ukraine for the fact that peace talks between the two countries are frozen, saying it was unclear what Kiev wanted.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters: "The Ukrainian leadership constantly makes contradictory statements. This does not allow us to fully understand what the Ukrainian side wants."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that he had tried repeatedly to organise a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict, but that Russia did not appear to be ready yet for serious peace talks.

Russia looking to boost grain exports as food crisis looms

Russia has said it was looking to ramp up its production of grain to export in the coming season, amid a global food crisis exacerbated by Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

The military action and sanctions imposed on Russia over the offensive have disrupted global supplies of grain, wheat and other commodities.

Russia and Ukraine alone produce 30 percent of the global wheat supply.

"In the current season (2021-2022) we have already exported over 35 million tonnes of grain, including 28.5 million tonnes of wheat," Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at a Russian grain forum, adding that before the end of the season on June 30 the export volume will exceed 37 million tonnes.

UK wants to include Ukraine in ‘European Commonwealth’: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to create a new bloc of European nations that would bring together Ukraine, much of Eastern Europe, and Türkiye at a later stage, Italian media has reported.

The daily Corriere della Sera called the idea a “European Commonwealth” and described it as “a new system of political, economic and military alliances - alternative to the European Union.”

The countries in the new bloc would be united by their "diffidence towards Brussels" and criticism of Germany’s excessively timid response to the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the report suggested.

Ukrainian minister appeals for heavy weapons

Ukraine’s foreign minister has pleaded with Western nations to provide Kiev with heavy weapons to enable it to push Russian forces back.

Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a video of himself answering questions submitted on Twitter and said: “We need heavy weapons. The only position where Russia is better than us it’s the amount of heavy weapons they have. Without artillery, without multiple launch rocket systems we won’t be able to push them back.”

Kuleba said that the situation in the east of the country, where the Russian forces are on the offensive, “is as dire as people say.”

Pro-Russia separatists claim they captured Ukraine's Lyman

Moscow-backed separatist forces in Ukraine say they have captured Lyman, a strategic town that sits on a road leading to key eastern cities still under Kiev's control.

Together with Russian troops, separatist forces have "liberated and taken full control of 220 settlements, including Krasny Liman," the breakaway region of Donetsk said on its Telegram channel, using an old name for the town.

There was no immediate confirmation from Russia or Ukraine.

Located in the north of the eastern Donetsk region, Lyman lies on the road to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the capital of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk.

Russia expels five Croatian diplomats in retaliatory move



Russia's foreign ministry has said that it was expelling five staff members of the Croatian embassy in Moscow in response to Zagreb ordering out some of its staff.

Croatia in April told 24 Russian embassy staff to leave over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy:



- Around 12M people have been displaced by war; around 5.5M have left country

- Russia does not want any real peace talks

- All Russia wants is to deliver ultimatums pic.twitter.com/Qqjab5fVH1 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 27, 2022

Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia through Ukraine edge lower



Delivery of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine has edged lower while flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal pipeline were also down.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 420,009,181 kilowatt hours per hour, down from 421,945122 the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said that its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 43.6 million cubic metres, slightly down from 44.5 on Thursday.

Ukraine: Four more killed in Sievierodonetsk



A Ukrainian regional governor has said that at least four people have been killed in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk over the past 24 hours by Russian shelling. One more person was killed by a Russian shell in the village of Komushuvakha.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, wrote in a Telegram post that “the residents of Sievierodonetsk have forgotten when was the last time there was silence in the city for at least half an hour."

He said that “the Russians are pounding residential neighbourhoods relentlessly.”

Separatist leader: Thousands of Ukrainian prisoners held in breakaway region

A pro-Russian separatist leader in East Ukraine said that more than 5,000 Ukrainian prisoners were being held in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, TASS reported.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow "is ready to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis ... on the condition that politically motivated restrictions imposed by the West are lifted," a position which Ukraine describes as "blackmail" pic.twitter.com/38Pm1pss6i — TRT World (@trtworld) May 27, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to face reality and talk to Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine was not eager to talk to Russia's Vladimir Putin but that it has to face the reality that this will likely be necessary to end the conflict.

"There are things to discuss with the Russian leader. I'm not telling you that to me our people are eager to talk to him, but we have to face the realities of what we are living through," Zelenskyy said in an address to an Indonesian think-tank.

"What do we want from this meeting... We want our lives back... We want to reclaim the life of a sovereign country within its own territory," he said, adding that Russia did not appear to be ready yet for serious peace talks.

UK: Putin making slow but palpable progress in Donbass

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was making slow but palpable progress in the Donbass region of Ukraine.

"I'm afraid that Putin, at great cost to himself and to the Russian military, is continuing to chew through ground in Donbass," he told Bloomberg TV.

"He's continuing to make gradual, slow, but I'm afraid palpable, progress and therefore it is absolutely vital that we continue to support the Ukrainians militarily."

Ukraine: Russia commits all its forces to take Luhansk

Russia has made an all-out effort to capture the rest of the industrial region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, officials said. Luhansk is part of Donbass, the industrial basin comprising that region and Donetsk.

Russian forces are now closing in on several urban centres, including the strategically located Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. "The situation remains difficult, because the Russian army has thrown all its forces at taking the Luhansk region," regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a video.

Gaiday said three people died in recent Russian attacks on Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Russian forces also bombarded Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv, killing nine people, and five civilians were killed on Thursday in the Donetsk region to the south, according to the governor.

Extremely fierce fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Severodonetsk. They are simply destroying the city, they are shelling it every day, shelling without pause Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday

Moscow 'failed to achieve goal so far' in eastern Ukraine

Russian troops are attempting to gain full control over Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions, but their efforts have been unsuccessful so far, the Ukrainian General Staff has said.

"Meanwhile, the enemy is still planning to force a crossing over the Siverskyi Donets (River),” Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told reporters.

He went on to say that Russian forces continue to launch offensive operations in eastern Ukraine and strikes deep into the defence lines of Ukrainian forces.

"Despite the prevailing number of personnel, ammunition and military equipment, the enemy has failed to achieve their goal so far," he added.

Fiji dismisses plea to stop US seizing Russian superyacht

A Fiji court has dismissed an appeal to stop US authorities from seizing the Russian superyacht Amadea.

The $300 million yacht, linked by the United States to billionaire oligarch and politician Suleiman Kerimov — who is the target of sanctions, was impounded on arrival in Fiji a month ago at Washington's request.

The yacht's registered owners, Millemarin Investments, denied Kerimov was the owner and argued that the Fijian law under which the 106-metre Amadea was detained did not allow for the United States to take it away. But the Court of Appeal said it dismissed the appeal.

Mayor: Some 1,500 killed in Sievierodonetsk

The Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk is the centre of fierce fighting in the east. Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk says it’s holding out even though a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group went into a city hotel.

Stryuk said at least 1,500 people have been killed in Sievierodonetsk and about 12,000-13,000 remain in the city, where he said 60 percent of residential buildings have been destroyed.

There was no immediate response from Russia, which denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Sievierodonetsk is the only part of the Luhansk region in the Donbass under Ukrainian government control. Stryuk said the main road between the neighbouring town of Lysychansk and Bakhmut to the southwest remains open, but travel is dangerous.

Zelenskyy says Russia carrying out 'genocide' in Ukraine's Donbass

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of carrying out "an obvious policy of genocide" in his country's eastern Donbass region.

Moscow's offensive in Donbass could end up leaving the region "uninhabited," he said, accusing the Russians of wanting to reduce its cities to ashes.

"All this, including the deportation of our people and the mass killings of civilians, is an obvious policy of genocide pursued by Russia," he said in his daily televised address.

For live updates from Thursdau (May 26), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies