Russia threatens to turn off its gas taps to Europe, opening up a new front in its assaufwarlt on Ukraine amid growing scepticism over Moscow's claim it is scaling back its onslaught – now in its 37th day.

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armoured transporter driving through a Russian position overran by Ukrainian forces outside Kiev on March 31, 2022. (AP)

Friday, April 1, 2022

Zelenskyy: Withdrawal was a Russian tactic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said after Russian troops withdrew from the north and centre of the country and the situation has been heating up in the southeast where Russian forces are building up for new powerful attacks.

In his video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said it was heartening for all Ukrainians to see Russian troops retreating from north of Kiev, from around the northern town of Chernihiv and from Sumy in the northeast.

But he urged Ukrainians not to let up, saying the withdrawal was just a Russian tactic. Zelenskyy said he spoke with European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while his adviser spoke with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

US-based Ukrainian cleric warns of threat to minorities

The top-ranking Ukrainian Catholic cleric in the United States has warned that religious minorities in the Eastern European country stand to be "crushed" if Moscow gains control, as fighting raged on more than a month after the Russian offensive began.

Archbishop Borys Gudziak said groups at risk include Catholics, Muslims and Orthodox who have broken away from the patriarch of Moscow.

Gudziak also cited reports that Russian forces have damaged two Holocaust memorials and Moscow’s false portrayal of Ukraine as a "Nazi" state although Ukraine overwhelmingly elected a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"What is at stake for the people of faith is their freedom to practice their faith," Gudziak said during an online panel discussion on the war, hosted by the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies