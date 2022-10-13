Fast News

Ukraine reports more gains in south and welcomes a Western pledge to deliver anti-missile systems to Kiev after days of intense Russian missile strikes, as fighting enters its 232nd day.

The Ukrainian military said it had repelled Russian attacks near the villages of Bakhmutske, Ozaryanivka, Ivangrad, Bakhmut and Maryinka. (AA Archive)

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Pro-Russian forces say captured villages near Bakhmut in Donetsk region

Russian-backed separatist forces in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine they had captured two villages near the industrial city of Bakhmut, posting small gains against Kiev's counter-offensive.

"A group of DNR and LNR troops – with fire support from the Russian Armed Forces – liberated Opytine and Ivangrad," a statement released by separatist authorities said on Telegram, using acronyms for the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.

The villages are located just south of Bakhmut, a wine-making and salt-mining city that used to be populated by some 70,000 people and which Russian forces have been pummelling for weeks to capture.

Admission of Ukraine to NATO can lead to third world war - Russian official

The admission of Ukraine to NATO could result in a third world war, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, told the state TASS news agency in an interview.

"Kiev is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," TASS cited Venediktov as saying.

"Apparently, that's what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again."

Ukraine's Kiev area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones, officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth consecutive morning following Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week.

Kiev regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital. It wasn't yet clear if there were any casualties.

Deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that “critical infrastructure facilities” in the area were hit, without offering any details on which ones.

Ukraine nuclear chief: Zaporizhzhia plant does not need Russian fuel

The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company decried as "fake news" Russian assertions that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will need Russian fuel.

Energoatom chief Petro Kotin, speaking in a Reuters interview, said there are fresh fuel supplies in storage at the six-reactor plant, the largest in Europe.

His comments came after an official of Rosenergoatom, Russia's nuclear power operator, was quoted by Russia's TASS state news agency as saying that the Zaporizhzhia plant would be switched to Russian fuel once its reserves are exhausted.

NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tensions, Putin threats

NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met as the military alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week as concerns deepen over President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory.

Defence ministers led the session, which usually happens once or twice a year, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. It comes against a backdrop of high tension as some NATO allies, led by the US, supply Ukraine with advanced weapons and munitions to defend itself against Russian aerial attacks.

NATO is keeping a wary eye on Russia’s movements but has so far seen no change in its nuclear posture.

G20 to meet under Ukraine war, inflation cloud

A divided G20 holds talks under the shadow of multiple crises, from Russia's offensive in Ukraine to a global economic slowdown, on top of soaring inflation and climate change.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 major economies are gathering in Washington during annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank this week that have underscored the multiple challenges the world is facing.

The list of threats ranges from rising interest rates to soaring food prices, along with growing poverty and natural disasters blamed on climate crisis.

Ukraine to fend off Russian strikes with UK-donated missiles

Britain has said it would supply Ukraine with air defence missiles to defend itself against Russian assaults and will for the first time provide rockets capable of shooting down cruise missiles.

"The AMRAAM rockets ... will be provided in the coming weeks for use with the NASAMS air defence systems pledged by the US," the British Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Britain said it would also send hundreds of drones to support Ukraine's intelligence services as well as 18 howitzer artillery guns, in addition to 64 already delivered.

"These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the US NASAMS" UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace

Ukraine authorities report shelling in Kiev region

A settlement in the Kiev region of Ukraine has been hit by shelling, the region’s administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Rescuers are already working at the site," the administration said, without providing further details on where the shelling took place.

Reports were not independently confirmed.

Biden: Russia cannot erase Ukraine from map

US President Joe Biden has said the United Nations General Assembly has sent a "clear message" to Moscow by voting to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine, according to a White House statement.

"The stakes of this conflict are clear to all — and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map," Biden said.

US pitches for Russian oil price cap at $60

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that a price cap on Russian oil exports in the $60-a-barrel range would likely be sufficient to reduce Moscow's energy revenues while allowing profitable production.

Yellen told an event at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington that the United States and its Western allies are still discussing where to set the price for a capping mechanism meant to punish Moscow for its aggression against Ukraine while keeping Russian crude on the global market.

Backers of the cap, which would deny Western-supplied shipping insurance, finance other services to Russian oil cargoes above a specified price, and aim to implement it on December 5, as the European Union implements a phased ban on Russian crude.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies