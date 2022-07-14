Fast News

Missiles hit Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, killing at least 20 people including three children, as EU officials convene in The Hague to discuss atrocities in Ukraine on the 141st day of fighting.

Russian forces are continuing artillery and missile attacks in eastern Ukraine, primarily in Donetsk province after overtaking adjacent Luhansk. (AP)

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Russian strikes on Vinnytsia an open act of terrorism: Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lashed out at Russia over missile strikes that have killed at least 20 people, on Vinnytsia in central Ukraine. The Russian military has not confirmed the strike.

"Every day, Russia kills civilians, kills Ukrainian children, carries out missile attack on civilian facilities where there is no military target. What is this if not an open act of terrorism?" Zelenskyy asked.

A Russian submarine in the Black Sea fired Kalibr cruise missiles at the city, and three children were among the dead, authorities in Ukraine said. They added that 20 people were killed after three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings, revising the death toll upwards.

Putin approves tough legislation on ‘foreign agents’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a number of new bills, including legislation that broadens the definition of "foreign agents" and introduces prison terms for calls to act against national security.

A bill on "foreign agents", which will come into force on December 1, was published by the government.

According to the new legislation, anyone "under foreign influence" or receiving support from abroad — not just foreign money — can now be declared a "foreign agent" in Russia.

Russian cruise missiles hit two community facilities, killing at least 20 people in Ukraine – President Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/RsCumH5URj — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 14, 2022

Kremlin: Work still to be done on EU Kaliningrad transit deal

The Kremlin has said there is still work to be done over a European Union ban on the transit of sanctioned goods to the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.

"Work and contact will continue, because there are still a number of questions to be answered," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Brussels said earlier this week the transit ban only affected road, not rail, transit, and Lithuania should therefore allow Russia to ship sanctioned goods like concrete, wood and alcohol across EU territory to its Kaliningrad exclave.

Ukraine must recognise ‘territorial reality’ for peace: Russia

A top Russian official has said Moscow would respond positively should Kiev be ready to resume peace negotiations, but that Ukraine must accept the "territorial realities" of the situation, the Interfax news agency has reported.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Kiev must provide a clear response to Moscow's proposals that Ukraine accept "non-aligned" and "non-nuclear" status in order to strike a peace deal.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would also have to recognise Russia's control over Crimea and the status of the breakaway "people's republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk, Interfax reported, a day after Kiev ruled out territorial concessions.

Russia claims it downed Ukrainian jets, destroyed US-supplied weapons in eastern Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry has said that its air force had downed two Ukrainian fighter jets and destroyed a collection of US-made M777 Howitzers in eastern Ukraine.

In its daily briefing, the defence ministry also said it had struck a factory in the southern Zaporizhzhia region with Kalibr cruise missiles, destroying Ukrainian combat vehicles.

Rescuers work at a site damaged by shelling building in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. (AP)

Nations discuss coordinating probe on atrocities in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has called for an “overarching strategy” to coordinate efforts to bring perpetrators of what the West and Kiev calls "war crimes" in Ukraine to justice.

“The simple truth is that, as we speak, children, women and men, the young and the old, are living in terror,” ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said as he opened a Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack against Ukraine, his military forces have been accused of abuses ranging from killings in the Kiev suburb of Bucha to deadly attacks on civilian facilities, including the March 16 bombing of a theatre in Mariupol that an investigation established likely killed close to 600 people.

Chief prosecutor of International Criminal Court calls for international “overarching strategy” to coordinate efforts to bring perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine to justice. TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan has more pic.twitter.com/hv24ovCXPi — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 14, 2022

Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 south of Kiev

Russian missiles have struck the city of Vinnytsia, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine’s president called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value.

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located southwest of the capital Kiev. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He suggested the attack was deliberately aimed at terrorising civilians.

Ukrainian military launch new attack on Russian forces in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have hit two military checkpoints and a landing pad in the second strike this week on a Russian-held area in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

The new attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 13 "occupiers", Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odessa regional administration, quoted the Operational Command South as saying. He cited no evidence for the death toll.

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday that an attack by its forces on Nova Kakhovka had killed 52 people.

Report: Russian forces enter Ukraine's Siversk city

Russian troops along with a local militia have entered the Ukrainian city of Siversk, which is under their operational control, according to the Russian state-owned TASS news agency.

"The allied forces have already entered Seversk (a city in the Donetsk region). I can say that the city is under our operational control. Mopping up operations are under way. Siversk will soon be totally liberated from Ukrainian troops," TASS said, citing a source. The report couldn't be independently verified.

Ukraine's armed forces said in their briefing note that Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline that includes Siversk, but that the town had been fired upon by artillery.

