Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 398th day.

Firefighters look at the damage after extinguishing a fire in a building materials store following a Russian drone strike in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on March 28, 2023. (AFP)

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Ukrainian authorities said air defences shot down Russian drones near Kiev and falling debris set a non-residential site ablaze, but no casualties were found.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kiev city military administration, said Russia had launched drones towards Kiev but Ukraine's air defence forces had identified and destroyed "all enemy targets" in the airspace around the capital.

Drone wreckage fell in the western Kiev district of Sviatoshyno, sparking a fire across a 200-square-metre (2100 sq foot) area in a non-residential building, he added.

"According to preliminary data there are no casualties at this time," Popko said in a Telegram post, though he added the information was being clarified.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a shop was set ablaze in Sviatoshyno but no casualties were found and the fire was contained.

Follow more updates 👇

2200 GMT – UN Security Council rejects Russian demand for Nord Stream probe

The UN Security Council has rejected a Moscow-drafted resolution calling for an independent inquiry into the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Germany.

Western countries have blamed the explosions under the Baltic Sea last September on Russia, but the Kremlin has accused the West of sabotage.

The resolution got three votes, with China and Brazil backing Russia and the other 12 members abstaining.

The resolution called for the creation of a commission to "conduct comprehensive, transparent and impartial international investigation of all aspects of the act of sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, including identification of its perpetrators, sponsors, organizers and accomplices."

Russia said it had been left out of investigations launched by Sweden, Germany and Denmark, all of which have rejected the accusation.

2155 GMT – Netherlands open to supplying combat jets to Ukraine: PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says that his country remains open to sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

“In the Netherlands, we don't see any taboos, we don't rule anything out, and we consult intensively with our partners. But at the moment, no decisions have been made to train pilots for combat aircraft with us. Nothing has been decided here yet,” Rutte said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

Last month, the Ukrainian government officially asked the Netherlands for American-made F-16 fighter jets.

The Netherlands is phasing out its F-16 fleet. It has 24 F-16s but plans to get rid of them by next year as it switches over to the next-generation F-35. In 2021, it sold 12 planes back to the US to use as trainers.

Ukraine has been pressing the US and its European allies to provide fighter jets as top Ukrainian officials have stepped up their public lobbying campaign in recent weeks, arguing that they need the planes to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

But that push has been met with scepticism by the US and allied officials, who say the jets would be impractical because they require considerable training and Russia has extensive anti-aircraft systems that could easily shoot them down.

When previously asked if the US would be providing F-16s to Ukraine, President Joe Biden responded with a flat "no."

For our live updates from Monday (March 27), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies