The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 401st day.

Graves of unidentified people killed during Russian occupation of Bucha town are seen at its cemetery, before the first anniversary of its liberation. (Reuters)

Friday, March 31, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken in his fresh video address of the "tremendous path" his country has taken in 400 days of resistance since Russia's offensive began on February 24, 2022.

"Ukraine will win at the front ... we will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land, and we will not leave any enemy unpunished either. We are preparing news about this," he said.

He did not give details, but the Ukrainian military has been planning a counteroffensive.

Ukraine said Russian forces continued their assault on the eastern battlefield city of Bakhmut and nearby towns as well as on the contested city of Avdiivka and the surrounding area.

The small mining city of Bakhmut has been the site of the bloodiest infantry battle in Europe since WW 2, with Russian forces seeking their first victory since mid-2022.

"Our defences are holding the city and repelling numerous enemy attacks," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a report on Facebook.

TRT World could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.

2000 GMT —

US says Russia seeking more N Korean arms, names broker

The White House has said that Russia is seeking more arms from North Korea for the Ukraine offensive, revealing the identity of a Slovakian man allegedly brokering deals between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"We have new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea," said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

He said the man, identified as Ashot Mkrtychev, 56, of Bratislava, was working on arms-related sales and barter deals between the two countries between late 2022 and the early part of this year.

"With the support of Russian officials, Mkrtychev has been attempting to broker a secret arms agreement between Russia and North Korea," he said.

Russia bid to 'weaponise energy' on Blinken agenda at NATO meet

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will push back on Russia's attempts to "weaponise energy" and rally support for a Ukrainian counteroffensive when he meets NATO foreign ministers in Brussels next week, an official said.

A meeting of the US-EU Energy Council will focus on joint efforts to "blunt Russia's attempts to weaponize energy ... (and) bolstering energy supplies for the coming winters," Dereck Hogan, the State Department's principal deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, told reporters.

The European Commission on Monday proposed that EU countries extend for a year an emergency measure to curb gas demand for the next 12 months, to help prepare Europe to get through next winter with scarce Russian gas.

Russia cut off most gas supplies to Europe in the months following its February 2022 offensive in Ukraine — squeezing supply and triggering record-high prices.

