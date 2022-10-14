Fast News

Russia agrees to help residents leave a region it "annexed" in a sign of success for Ukraine's counteroffensive, as EU warns Moscow's army would be "annihilated" if Kremlin uses nuclear weapons in fighting — now in its 233rd day.

Zelenskyy said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity. (AP)

Friday, October 14, 2022

Zelenskyy promises victory as Ukraine marks Defenders Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked Ukraine's Defenders Day holiday by promising victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine.

In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kiev, Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending their country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.

"It seems that the current enemy in its evil unites all the enemies of our statehood that we faced before," Zelenskiy said on the wooded hills outside the village of Vitachyv, site of an historic military outpost overlooking the Dnipro River.

By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies who encroached on Ukraine - on those who lived, who live and who will live on our land. This will be a victory for all our people. This will be a victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President

Trains suspended in parts of Russia's Belgorod region

Train operations were suspended near Novyi Oskol, a town in Russia's Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, after remains of a missile fell near the railway, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Anti-craft defences shot down missiles near Novyi Oskol, a town of about 18,000 people which lies about 90 kilometres north of the border with Ukraine, Gladkov said.

"Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended," Gladkov said, adding that there were no casualties.

Russia says there were deaths in alleged Ukrainian shelling of border region

Russia said it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border region in which it said people had been killed and wounded.

The state Investigative Committee did not specify the number of casualties in Thursday's incident, in which it said shells fired from Ukraine had destroyed an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region.

Russian officials also accused Ukraine on Thursday of strikes on border regions that hit a school, an apartment block and an electricity substation.

Russia's aerial attacks across Ukraine continue with civilian targets struck in both Kiev and Mykolaiv.



Russia's aerial attacks across Ukraine continue with civilian targets struck in both Kiev and Mykolaiv.

Meanwhile, the Russian-installed leader of Kherson has called on civilians to flee the incoming rockets of advancing Ukrainian forces

Crimea bridge repairs to be finished by July 2023

Repairs to the bridge between the annexed Crimean peninsula and southern Russia, which was damaged in an explosion last Saturday, are to be finished by July 2023, a document published on the Russian government's website said.

The Crimea bridge, a showcase project of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule, was damaged in a blast that Russia has blamed on Ukraine.

Some Ukrainian officials celebrated the incident but Kiev has not claimed responsibility.

US pushes allies to assemble patchwork air defences for Ukraine

The US is pressing allies to hastily build for Ukraine a patchwork air defence network using NATO-compatible equipment – some ultra-modern, others older – to protect strategic targets from Russian strikes.

The effort was given added urgency after Moscow pummeled Ukraine with missiles this week, damaging energy facilities nationwide and leaving at least 20 people dead.

In order to protect Ukraine from Russia's varied threats, it will be necessary to build air defences made up of multiple layers, says the top US military officer, General Mark Milley.

Erdogan on Russia-Ukraine:



- Trust by Russia & other countries in our mediation efforts continues

Erdogan on Russia-Ukraine:

- Trust by Russia & other countries in our mediation efforts continues

- We've shared our sensitivities about Kerch Bridge explosion with Putin

Ireland examines neutrality stance after Ukraine war: minister

Russia's attack against Ukraine is forcing Ireland to rethink its long tradition of military neutrality, the country's European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne said.

Public opinion may not be ready for membership of the US-led NATO alliance yet, Byrne said, even though there is no doubt as to where Irish sympathies lie.

"Russia invading Ukraine, totally against the UN charter, against the basic principles of territorial integrity, put the Irish people very firmly, instinctively on the side of right there," he said.

We're not neutral when it comes to an invasion like that, but we're neutral when it comes to joining a military alliance. Thomas Byrne, Irish European Affairs Minister

Danone plans to withdraw from most of its business in Russia

French agribusiness Danone said it planned to transfer control of its essential dairy and plant-based business in Russia, retaining only its infant nutrition branch.

One of the few multinationals to have remained in Russia since the Ukraine war, Danone said the move to "transfer the effective control" of the dairy business could result in a write off of up to one billion euros ($980 million).

The arm represented five percent of Danone's net sales in 2022 so far.

Danone considers that this is the best option to ensure long-term local business continuity, for its employees, consumers and partners. Danone

Ukrainian advance forces civilians in 'annexed' Kherson to flee to Russia

Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region are expected to begin arriving in Russia after a Moscow-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety, a sign of Moscow's weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed.

"We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region, if they wish, to protect themselves from the consequences of missile strikes, ... go to other regions," Russian-installed Kherson administration chief Vladimir Saldo said in a video message. People should "leave with their children".

The offer applied foremost to residents on the west bank of the Dnipro River, he said. That includes the regional capital, the only major Ukrainian city Russia has captured intact since invading in February.

The first civilians fleeing from Kherson were due to arrive in Russia's Rostov region on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.

Ukraine claims to have liberated hundreds of settlements

Ukraine's armed forces have recaptured more than 600 settlements from the Russian occupation in the past month, including 75 in the highly strategic Kherson region, Ukraine's Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories said.

Some 502 settlements have been liberated in the northeast Kharkiv region where Ukrainian forces last month advanced deep into Russian lines, the ministry said.

The ministry said 43 settlements were liberated in the Donetsk region and seven in the Luhansk region. Reuters news agency was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports and there was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine's military or President Zelenskyy's office.

