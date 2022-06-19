Fast News

French President Emmanuel Macron loses control of National Assembly in legislative elections, a major setback that could throw the country into political paralysis unless he is able to negotiate alliances with other parties.

There is no set script in France for how things will now unfold as Macron and his centrist Ensemble bloc seek a way forward to avoid paralysis. (AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron's alliance has lost its majority in the French parliament, winning 245 seats in the 577-member chamber in elections, according to full results published by the Interior Ministry.

The early Monday results mean that Macron's Together alliance is well short of the 289 seats needed for an overall majority.

The NUPES left-wing coalition won 135 seats and the far-right National Rally 89 seats, according to an AFP news agency count based on the results published by the ministry.

Source: AFP