French police reportedly recover weapons and a copy of Adolf Hitler’s autobiography from the house of one of the suspects involved in public slapping of President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with students at the Hospitality school in Tain l'Hermitage on June 8, 2021. (AFP)

A copy of Hitler's autobiography Mein Kampf has been found at the home of one of the suspects arrested in connection to the slapping of French President Emmanuel Macron.

One of the men arrested, Arthur C, was taken into police custody on suspicion of having filmed another man, Damien Tarel, hitting Macron on Tuesday, a footage that millions have watched.

At the home of one of the two, firearms was found and other literature that some believe may have connections to the far-right.

Macron was in the town of L'Hermitage, a town in southeast France, ahead of next year's presidential vote in a bid to reconnect with voters when he was slapped.

Almost 60 percent of French people disapprove of the job Macron is doing in the country.

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen is ahead in the polls for the 2022 presidential elections.

Tarel interested in medieval swordsmanship

Tarel, 28, had no previous criminal record, and according to the French press, was part of a local club of people with an interest in medieval swordsmanship.

Based on Tarel's social media profiles which were active for a short while after their arrests, French media reports said he was influenced by medieval history, right-wing groups, and gaming culture. He had founded two associations for enthusiasts of historical European martial arts and board games with figurines.

His Instagram account showed a photo of him dressed as a knight with black headgear and a long sword by his side.

On YouTube he had subscribed to channels of the far-right figures such as Henry de Lesquen, convicted in 2017 of racial hatred and Holocaust denial, and Cercle Richelieu, a proponent of restoring the French monarchy.

If found guilty, Tarel could face assault charges against a public official, which carries three years in jail and a fine of almost $50,000.

Macron's popularity

Macron faces growing unpopularity at home over his handling of Covid-19, which has seen much of the country shut down. France is ranked as the fourth-worst affected country and has seen more than 110,000 deaths.

Right-wing and far-right groups have become increasingly agitated at the continuing lockdowns in the country.

Some on the far-right are also angry that Macron is not tough enough to tackle Muslims and Islam. Recently an open letter by serving and retired military officers warned of "suburban hordes" overrunning the country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies