Insight

A second-generation Netherlands citizen, Huri Sahin says she was inspired by her father who taught himself how to read and write thanks to his patience and determination.

Huri Sahin, 47, will serve as the mayor of the city of Rijswijk. Sahin hails from Türkiye's southern province of Adana. (Abdullah Aşıran / AA)

The Netherlands' first-Turkish origin mayor, Huri Sahin, has taken her vows to serve her community.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, the 47-year-old said her father, who recently passed away, came to the Netherlands as a worker in the 60s.

"My father had never been to school, but he still managed to learn to write and improve himself, because he was very patient and determined.

He dared to live life on his own terms. That is inspiring for me," she said.

She added: "Vulnerable people should not be ignored. I know from my own experience that sometimes a letter from the municipality can make a huge difference in someone's life. I want to be a concerned mayor who listens to all people living in the city of Rijswijk."

"I want to give great support to the municipal administration and be a mayor who is very close to the people and citizens. I always want to stand by them in good and bad times," she told Anadolu Agency after the ceremony.

Sahin also expressed her happiness at becoming the first Turkish-origin mayor in the Netherlands.

Sahin will serve as the mayor of the city of Rijswijk. She hails from Türkiye's southern province of Adana.

Prior to her appointment as mayor, Sahin also served as the member of municipal council and the head of a children’s rights association.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies