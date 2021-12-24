Fast News

Satellite images have been released by Maxar Technologies showing an increase in Russian forces near the border of Ukraine as tensions continue to mount between both sides.

New satellite images captured by a private US company show that Russia has continued to build up its forces in annexed Crimea and near Ukraine in recent weeks.

The images by Maxar Technologies released late on Thursday showed a base in Crimea packed with hundreds of armoured vehicles and tanks as of December 13.

A satellite image of the same base in October showed the base was half empty.

"Over the past month, our high-resolution satellite imagery has observed a number of new Russian deployments in Crimea as well as in several training areas in western Russia along the periphery of the Ukraine border," Maxar said in a statement.

Maxar said a new brigade-level unit, comprised of several hundred armoured vehicles that include BMP-series infantry fighting vehicles and air defence equipment, arrived at the Russian garrison.

It cited increased activity at three sites in Crimea and at five sites in western Russia.

Satellite image shows less Russian forces in Soloti on September 7 compared to December 5, 2021. (Reuters)

Russia defends 'own security'

When asked on Friday about the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was acting to defend its own security.

"Russia is moving its own troops around on its own territory against the backdrop of highly unfriendly actions by our opponents in NATO, the United States and various European countries who are carrying out highly unambiguous manoeuvres near our borders," said Peskov.

"This forces us to take certain measures to guarantee our own security."

Other Maxar images showed a build-up at the Soloti staging ground in Russia close to the Ukrainian border, with photos shot at the start of December showing a larger concentration of military hardware than in September.

Other pictures showed continuing build-ups at Yelnya, a Russian town around 260 kilometres (160 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, and at the Pogonovo training ground near the southern Russian city of Voronezh.

Moscow, US talks

US, European and Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of building up troops again near Ukraine's border since October after an earlier brief buildup in April, when Maxar also released images.

US President Joe Biden and other leaders say Moscow appears to be weighing an attack on Ukraine as soon as next month, something Moscow has repeatedly denied.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wanted to avoid conflict, but needed an "immediate" response from the United States and its allies to its demands for security guarantees.

Moscow has said it expects talks with US officials on the subject to start in January in Geneva.

Biden has threatened strong economic and other measures if Russia invades Ukraine, building on sanctions imposed over Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Source: Reuters