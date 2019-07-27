Demonstrators were rallying against the exclusion of several opposition candidates from the ballot for this fall's Moscow council elections.

Protesters attempt to remove fences during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. (Reuters)

Russian police wrestled with demonstrators and arrested more than 1,000 people in central Moscow on Saturday at a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council.

The protests lasted more than seven hours, first in the area of the mayor's office and then moving to a square about a kilometer away.

State news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti cited police as saying 1,074 people had been arrested. There was no immediate information what charges they face.

The dispute comes as the Kremlin is struggling with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its sprawling capital of 12.6 million people.

Several opposition members arrested

Lines of helmeted riot police tried to push back the protesters in Moscow, some of whom resisted physically.

The crowd appeared to number several thousand people, but there was no official estimate of its size.

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, had called Saturday's protest and was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 days in jail for doing so.

Before the protest, several opposition members and aspiring candidates were detained throughout the city, including Ilya Yashin, Dmitry Gudkov and top Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov.

Heavy police presence

Police presence was heavy at the mayor's office on Tverskaya Street, one of Moscow's main thoroughfares, with police trucks and buses parked in the building's courtyard and other buses positioned nearby to take detainees away.

The decision by electoral authorities to bar some opposition candidates for having allegedly insufficient signatures on their nominating petitions already sparked several days of demonstrations even before Saturday.

The Moscow city council, which has 45 seats, is responsible for a very large municipal budget and is now controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party. All of its seats, which have a five-year-term, are up for election on September 8.

Source: AP