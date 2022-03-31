Fast News

The first poll since the Ukraine conflict began showed that 83 percent of Russians approve of President Vladimir Putin's actions, up from 71 percent in early February.

Putin launched a military operation on February 24 in Ukraine citing the "genocide" of Russian speakers there. (AP)

Vladimir Putin's ratings have seen a boost since the start of military actions in Ukraine, with over 80 percent of Russians saying they support the Russian president's actions.

The first poll conducted by the independent Levada Centre since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, said on Thursday that 83 percent of Russians approve of Putin's actions, up from 71 percent in early February.

Levada said 15 percent of respondents said they did not approve – down from 27 percent – and 2 percent said they had no opinion.

The Russian government and its Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also improved their approval ratings, the Levada poll showed.

International outrage

Pro-Kremlin pollsters that have already published their findings also showed Putin's approval rating at above 80 percent.

Putin launched a military operation on February 24 in Ukraine citing the "genocide" of Russian speakers there and accusing the pro-Western country of close ties with NATO, which Moscow perceives as a threat to its Western borders.

This message is relayed daily by state TV channels. Russia made it a criminal offence to publish "false" information about its armed forces.

The offensive has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies