Police arrest more than 500 people at a protest to demand fair elections, a monitor says, following a crackdown on the opposition.

Protesters attempt to remove fences during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. (Reuters)

Russian police wrestled with demonstrators and arrested hundreds of people in central Moscow on Saturday at a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council.

The dispute comes as the Kremlin is struggling with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its sprawling capital of 12.6 million people.

There are conflicting reports on the number of detained protesters.

OVD-Info, an organisation that monitors political arrests, said more than 500 people had been arrested an hour after the protest started, while the city police department said the number was 295, according to state news agency Tass.

At least 478 people arrested at opposition protest in #Moscow now, according to monitors (@OvdInfo ).

Likely to keep climbing.

Shot this video about 2 hours ago.#Russia pic.twitter.com/6i0ba837T2 — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) July 27, 2019

Several opposition members arrested

Lines of helmeted riot police tried to push back the protesters in Moscow, some of whom resisted physically.

The crowd appeared to number several thousand people, but there was no official estimate of its size.

There was no immediate information on what charges the detainees might face.

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, had called Saturday's protest and was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 days in jail for doing so.

Before the protest, several opposition members and aspiring candidates were detained throughout the city, including Ilya Yashin, Dmitry Gudkov and top Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov.

haven't seen clashes like this between protesters and police at a Moscow protest in a while https://t.co/Iwu0QLXotu — Evan Gershkovich (@evangershkovich) July 27, 2019

Heavy police presence

Police presence was heavy at the mayor's office on Tverskaya Street, one of Moscow's main thoroughfares, with police trucks and buses parked in the building's courtyard and other buses positioned nearby to take detainees away.

The decision by electoral authorities to bar some opposition candidates for having allegedly insufficient signatures on their nominating petitions already sparked several days of demonstrations even before Saturday.

The Moscow city council, which has 45 seats, is responsible for a very large municipal budget and is now controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party. All of its seats, which have a five-year-term, are up for election on September 8.

Source: AP