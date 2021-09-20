Fast News

Russian Investigative Committee, the agency that handles major crimes, says the shooter has been identified as a student at the university.

A car of Russia's National Guard is seen at the scene after a shooter opened fire at the Perm University in Perm, Russia on September 20, 2021. (Reuters)

A shooter has opened fire in Perm University in Russia, leaving at least eight people dead and six wounded, Russian officials have said.

The Health Ministry of Perm region reported at least 14 others wounded in Monday's attack. The different numbers couldn't be immediately reconciled.

The perpetrator, identified as a student, used a non-lethal gun, according to Perm University press service.

Students and staff of the university locked themselves in rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

The shooter was later detained, Russia's Interior Ministry said.

He was arrested shortly after the incident at Perm University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of Moscow, a university spokesperson and the police said.

Gunman identified as a student

Russia's Investigative Committee, the agency that handles probes into major crimes, said the perpetrator was a student at the university.

Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership but some categories of guns are available for purchase for hunting, self-defence or sport, once would-be owners have passed tests and met other requirements.

The Investigative Committee has opened a murder probe in the aftermath of the incident.

The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of the windows of a building.

The regional health ministry said among those wounded were injuries both from the shooting and from trying to escape the building.

