Fast News
Moscow court outlaws organisations headed by jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny as "extremist", rendering their staff liable to criminal prosecution.
A Moscow court has branded political organisations headed by jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny as "extremist," banning their work and rendering staff liable to criminal prosecution.
A statement by the Moscow City Court on Wednesday said Navalny's regional network offices and his anti-corruption organisation had been labelled extremist and banned with immediate effect.
READ MORE: Putin inks 'extremist' bill that could bar critics from Russian elections
Source: AFP