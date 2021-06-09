Fast News

Moscow court outlaws organisations headed by jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny as "extremist", rendering their staff liable to criminal prosecution.

Russian lawyer Ivan Pavlov, centre, speaks to the media as other lawyers stand around him during a break in a court session in front of Moscow Court, on June 9, 2021. (AP)

A Moscow court has branded political organisations headed by jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny as "extremist," banning their work and rendering staff liable to criminal prosecution.

A statement by the Moscow City Court on Wednesday said Navalny's regional network offices and his anti-corruption organisation had been labelled extremist and banned with immediate effect.

Source: AFP