The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is currently running on diesel generators as its last remaining power line was damaged in the strike, says Ukraine's energy minister.

Rescuers work at a site of residential buildings destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv region. (Reuters)

At least five people have been killed in a barrage of missile strikes allegedly launched by Russian troops, hitting various cities in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the missiles hit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as well as several residential buildings, according to Ukrainian officials.

Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyy stated that four casualties have been reported, including two men and two women who were at home when the missile hit them.

"The debris is still being cleared. There may be other people trapped underneath," Kozytskyy said.

The strikes triggered an air alert in the region, which lasted for four hours. At least three residential buildings and three cars were destroyed in Laviv alone.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram that one person was killed during a barrage of missile attacks hitting the Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kryvorizky, and Nikopol districts.

He also mentioned that energy infrastructure and industrial enterprises were damaged, and emergency services are working on the ground.

Missiles also struck the capital Kiev, as well as Kharkiv, located close to the Russian border, and the Black Sea city of Odessa. Odesa Governor Maksym Marchenko said a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility, triggering power cuts. He added that as a result of the strike, an energy infrastructure site was hit in the region, as well as residences, but there were no casualties.

Energoatom: Ten days of fuel stock left

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko announced that the last power line that fed the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was damaged during attacks in the region and that the station is currently running on diesel generators.

Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company, also mentioned on Telegram that the plant is currently in blackout mode for the sixth time since the start of the war.

"The countdown has begun. If the off-site power supply to the plant cannot be restored within that time frame, an accident may occur having radiation consequences for the whole world," Energoatom said in a statement.

The company said the generators have only 10 days of fuel stock left to operate."

According to the latest UN figures, the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its second year, has so far killed 8,173 civilians and injured 13,620.

