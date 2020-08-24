Fast News

Late-night clashes erupted on the Champs-Elysees, where vehicles were set on fire, windows broken and shops vandalised after Paris Saint-Germain lost the final to Bayern Munich in Portugal.

Fans try to hurl a burning container at riot police in Marseille, France, after Bayern Munich's victory in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. August 23, 2020. (Daniel Cole / AP)

Paris police have arrested 148 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football fans who set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed with authorities in the French capital.

The rioting came after the team's 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday night.

The violence occurred around the Parc des Princes stadium and on the Champs-Elysees avenue during and after the match, which was played in Portugal.

PSG supporters on the Champs-Elysee in Paris after Bayern Munich defeat PSG 1-0 in the Champions League final. August 23, 2020. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP)

"The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalised," wrote French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Twitter.

Thousands of supporters had gathered at PSG's home stadium Parc des Princes, to cheer on their team by lighting flares and chanting as they watched the 1-0 defeat in Lisbon on a big screen.

After scuffles at the ground, late-night clashes erupted on the Champs-Elysees, where vehicles were set on fire, windows broken and shops vandalised.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo had called for "mature celebrations" should PSG beat Bayern, after supporters clashed with police following their 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semifinals.

French anti-riot policemen walk in tear gas smoke as they escort Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters around the Parc des Princes stadium on August 23, 2020, after the UEFA Champions League final football match between PSG and Bayern Munich played at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. (Alain Jocard / AFP)

Social distancing measures went out of the window inside and outside the Parc des Princes stadium among fans who had hoped to see their Qatar-owned team's first triumph in Europe's top club competition.

And there were exchanges between fans and police outside the ground throughout the game, with youngsters armed with fireworks targeted with tear gas by police.

Dustbins and a vehicle were set on fire, and police vans were pelted with bottles. Police cleared away 100 people who gathered at the Porte de Saint-Cloud area of the French capital, near the Parc des Princes stadium.

A man stands in tear gas smoke fired by French anti-riot policemen escorting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters around the Parc des Princes stadium on August 23, 2020, after the UEFA Champions League final football match between PSG and Bayern Munich played at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. (Alain Jocard / AFP)

"I'm gutted! They wasted too many chances and unfortunately in the final that just doesn't fly," said Nicolas Mounier as he left the stadium peacefully.

"We are disappointed but we weren't dreadful," said Anne Vaneson, another PSG fan,.

"In the first half, we were on a level playing field but we paid for a dip in performance in the first 20 minutes of the second half."

