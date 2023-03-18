Fast News

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is due to meet Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and EU officials to discuss the implementation of the deal on normalising ties.

Serbia's constitution considers Kosovo an integral part of its territory, even though it declared independence in 2008 with US and European Union backing. (AA)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has vowed not to sign an EU-facilitated agreement with Kosovo, but said will discuss the normalisation of relations.

Vucic's remarks on Friday came at a rally in the city of Sremska Mitrovica ahead of Saturday’s summit meeting with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Ohrid, North Macedonia.

"We know our red lines at all times and will always defend our country... Now, more than ever, we need wisdom, we need peace, not foolishness, not irresponsibility," Vucic said.

Bilateral ties need to be mended for Serbia and Kosovo to achieve their strategic goal of joining the EU.

The EU plan calls for the two countries to maintain good neighbourly relations, and recognise each other’s documents such as passports and license plates. Under the proposal, Serbia should not object to Kosovo’s membership in international organisations such as the UN.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states, recognising it as a separate autonomous country. But Serbia continues to regard it as its territory.

Western pressure

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that it is time for Serbia and Kosovo to show courage and responsibility, and agree on the normalisation of relations.

Vucic said he believes the West will put even more pressure on anyone who does not oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Peace is now a forbidden word in the world," he said, commenting on a New York Times report that the court in Hague plans to open two war crimes cases against Moscow tied to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, a large number of people in Belgrade rallied against the EU’s proposal.

Demonstrators had three demands: reject the European plan for the normalisation of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, President Vucic should resign and new elections be called immediately.

