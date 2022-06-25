Fast News

File picture: A suspect was apprehended nearby, Norwegian police said. (Reuters)

Two people were killed and around 10 wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway, Norwegian police said.

A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said. The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

Three people were severely wounded, police told reporters at the scene, the newspaper VG reported.

Early Saturday's shooting targeted a nightclub named London Pub in the capital Oslo.

"There were more and more and more shots, so I escaped into the inner bar and tried to get as many as possible with me," a witness said to local media.

Another witness said there were 10 maybe 20 shots, "then people started running."





This is a developing story...

