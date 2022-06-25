A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
Two people were killed and around 10 wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway, Norwegian police said.
A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said. The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.
"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.
Three people were severely wounded, police told reporters at the scene, the newspaper VG reported.
Early Saturday's shooting targeted a nightclub named London Pub in the capital Oslo.
"There were more and more and more shots, so I escaped into the inner bar and tried to get as many as possible with me," a witness said to local media.
Another witness said there were 10 maybe 20 shots, "then people started running."
This is a developing story...