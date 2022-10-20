Fast News

All 14 Ukrainian refugees unscathed after shelter's destruction as authorities suspect arson after swastika graffiti recently found on the entrance of the facility.

The Red Cross home for Ukrainian refugees got almost completely destroyed during the fire. (Reuters)

A shelter for Ukrainian refugees in northern Germany was razed to the ground in a blaze, local media reported.

None of the 14 refugees dwelling in the shelter were injured on Wednesday evening as the flames consumed the building, once used as a hotel, in Gross Stromkendorf, a town in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The Rostock police headquarters said in a statement that they suspected a political dimension to the arson case, setting up an investigation team led by the acting head of the state protection unit.

READ MORE: Germany violates human rights due to racial profiling, European court rules

Swastika spray painted

Police had visited the accommodation during the weekend after a swastika was found spray painted on the entrance sign, according to local media reports.

District official Tino Schomann told reporters: "From my many years of experience as a firefighter, I currently assume that the fire was set intentionally."

According to the fire department, the emergency services had to allow the building to burn down in a controlled manner, as it could no longer be saved.

The refugees were moved by the district to other accommodations.

The blaze, in the sparsely populated, poor eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, took place near where, in August 1992, hundreds of far-right radicals rioted against asylum seekers for two days, throwing petrol bombs at their encampments, in post-war Germany's worst anti-immigrant mob attacks.

The events triggered copycat attacks all over Germany, including the burning down by neo-Nazis of a Turkish family's house in Solingen.

READ MORE: German police accused of ‘racist violence’ over Black man’s death

Source: TRTWorld and agencies