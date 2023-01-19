Fast News

Defence Minister Pal Jonson's trip at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar comes as the Nordic country continues to lobby Türkiye to ratify its bid to join NATO.

Sweden and neighbouring Finland last year applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) following Russia's attack on Ukraine, but members Türkiye and Hungary have yet to endorse the applications. (AP Archive)

Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson plans to travel next week to Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, according to Jonson's spokesperson.

The announcement on Thursday comes as the Nordic country continues to lobby Türkiye to ratify its bid to join NATO.

Akar had on Tuesday told reporters there were plans for a visit by Jonson.

Türkiye last week withdrew an invitation to Sweden's parliament speaker to visit Ankara following an incident in Stockholm targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding further diplomatic strain to the NATO bid.

PKK/YPG terror supporters had gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hanging upside down an effigy likened to the image of the Turkish leader and shared video footage of the moment on social media.

The Turkish government had demanded an investigation of the demonstrators, but Swedish prosecutors denied the request, setting up another diplomatic stumbling block for the two nations.

READ MORE: Probe launched over provocation in Sweden targeting Turkish president

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which started on February 24.

Membership in NATO requires a unanimous vote from its members.

But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – voiced objections to Swede and Finland's bid, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terror groups, including the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum at a NATO summit to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

Ankara had also demanded that Stockholm extradite at least 130 individuals wanted in Türkiye.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the EU, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG – which also has a presence in Europe, openly sanctioned by several governments – is the terrorist PKK’s Syrian branch.

READ MORE: Swedish PM denounces PKK supporters' anti-Türkiye provocations in Stockholm

Source: TRTWorld and agencies