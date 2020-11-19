Fast News

Malmo Administrative Court of Appeals revoked the ban on headscarves in the school that the municipal council in Skurup previously put in place, prompting criticism among Muslims and teachers.

FILE PHOTO: Two young girls carry leaflets reading "Don't touch my mosque" as they participate in a demonstration at the Parliament House in Stockholm in January, 2015. (AFP)

A Swedish court has reportedly revoked a ruling which banned wearing Islamic headscarves at schools in a country's southern town.

The Skurup town council had decided to ban hijab (headscarf) for students under the age of 13 years last year.

Many Muslim students and teachers protested the decision and the principal of the Prastamosse school, Mattias Liedholm, had refused to comply with the ban.

Malmo Administrative Court of Appeals released a statement saying the Skurup town council's decision was unconstitutional.

According to the court, the ban was also contrary to the constitutional provisions on religious freedom and the European Convention.

The number of Muslims living in Sweden is around 800,000, which is over eight percent of the country's total population.

The acceptance of the Islamic headscarf and face veil in public spaces is still a hot topic across Europe with debates revolving around religious freedom, female equality and secular traditions.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies