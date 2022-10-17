Fast News

Ulf Kristersson was elected after he announced a deal to form a three-party government between his Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.

Kristersson was elected with 176 votes in favour and 173 against. (Reuters Archive)

Swedish conservative leader Ulf Kristersson has been elected Prime Minister in parliament in a vote that saw the right-wing backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats for the first time.

Kristersson was elected on Monday with 176 votes in favour and 173 against, after he announced on Friday a deal to form a three-party government between his Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals, supported in parliament by their key ally the Sweden Democrats.

The coalition plans to cut taxes, cap benefits, tighten immigration rules and give police more powers as part of a policy deal with the Sweden Democrats, which is now the biggest party on the right after September's election.

Until 2018, no party would have anything to do with the Sweden Democrats.

But their message that decades of over-generous immigration policies are behind a surge in shooting and gang crime has struck a chord with voters.

Successive governments have toughened immigration rules over the last decade, but the new coalition will move even further to the right.

Asylum status will be temporary and the government plans to make it harder for new immigrants to get benefits. There will also be a review of inducements for voluntary repatriation "with a particular focus on those who have not integrated".

On crime, police will be able to take tougher measures against criminal gangs and sentences for gang crimes will be longer.

Source: AFP