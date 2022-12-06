Fast News

The suspect, a 27-year-old Eritrean asylum seeker, was arrested at a nearby refugee shelter, where the knife used in the attack was also found.

Police said an investigation was ongoing and urged caution as the suspect’s motive and mental state were unknown. (AFP)

Police in southern Germany have arrested a man after he stabbed two girls on their way to school in the town of Illerkirchberg, one of whom later died of her injuries, authorities said.

A 14-year-old girl who was attacked by the suspect was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but died soon after arriving, police said in a statement on Monday.

She was a German citizen with a migration background, according to the statement.

Local media identified the victim as the daughter of a Turkish immigrant family.

Her 13-year-old friend also sustained serious injuries but was in stable condition.

READ MORE: Domestic violence on rise in Germany

Investigation ongoing

The suspect, a 27-year-old Eritrean asylum seeker, was arrested at a nearby refugee shelter, where the knife used in the attack was also found.

Police said an investigation was ongoing and urged caution as the suspect’s motive and mental state were unknown.

It also warned against spreading anti-refugee narratives on social media and stressed that the incident should not lead to general suspicion against foreigners, refugees or asylum seekers.

READ MORE: German far right groups use domestic crises to spark anti-Muslim attacks

Source: AA