Energy workers deliberately cut power to protest against the government's controversial pension reform.

Thousands of consumers have been deprived of electricity in France after a trade union cut power to protest against the government's pension reform.

The General Labor Confederation's (CGT) energy branch claimed responsibility for the power outage that affected the southwestern departments of Haute-Garonne and Ariege as of 0900GMT on Friday, local broadcaster France Bleu said.

Public energy supplier Enedis confirmed that 4,000 households in Haute-Garonne and 14,000 in Ariege along with numerous factories were impacted by the power cut.

Growing outrage

The government revealed the reform project in January and parliament started examining and debating the draft bill the following month.

Workers and trade unions have since expressed growing outrage by holding demonstrations and walkouts against the reform which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 and requiring at least 43 years of work to be eligible for a full pension.

Nationwide protests and walkouts were organised for the 11th time on April 6.

Energy workers in March vowed to block the country by walking out in oil refineries and stopping the transfer of fuel to gas stations.

