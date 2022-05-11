Fast News

"It's a challenge for the entire free world to make sure that this (support) will be provided," says President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer.

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko says the country's economy is expected to shrink by almost half this year. (AA)

A top European official has backed a multi-trillion-euro 'Marshall'-style plan to rebuild Ukraine, pledging the firepower of the EU's lending arm for what he said must be a global rescue effort.

Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, said Europe must not be left alone to foot the vast bill that he predicted could run into the trillions.

Under the post-World War Two, US scheme known as the Marshall Plan, the United States granted Europe the present-day equivalent of some $200 billion over four years in economic and technical assistance.

Addressing the need for a similar programme for Ukraine, Hoyer said that the cost of rebuilding the country had been discussed at recent meetings at United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

"What will it cost to rebuild, reconstruct Ukraine? Figures were flying around the room ... but one thing is quite clear to me: We are not talking about millions but trillions" said Hoyer, a former German foreign office minister under Chancellor Helmut Kohl following the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Hoyer's remarks underscore how the European Union is preparing to tackle the ever-growing economic impact of the conflict, using the clout of the pan-national European Investment Bank, which typically funds infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

"It's a challenge for the entire free world to make sure that this (support) will be provided," said Hoyer, one of the highest-ranking officials from Germany in the European Union.

"The political leaders must make up their mind as soon as possible," Hoyer said. "But I think we need a structure that is really targeting a global audience and not just the taxpayers in the European Union."

The debate is unfolding against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine and an increasingly tense stand-off between Moscow and Brussels, which has backed tough sanctions to isolate Russia.

READ MORE: $60B and rising: World Bank's estimate on Ukraine infrastructure damage

Bank guarantees

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said the country's economy is expected to shrink by almost half this year.

Researchers from Economic Policy Research, a network of economists, estimate that the cost of rehabilitating Ukraine is already $530 billion-$630 billion - more than three times its annual economic output before the attack.

Hoyer's forecast suggests this could yet rise sharply.

Hoyer said that a critical part of the plan will be for the West's large state-sponsored banks to provide "guarantees" that would underwrite Ukraine's government once the conflict ends.

Doing that should help Kiev regain access to global borrowing markets and speed up its reconstruction.

"If we want to entice the investor community to give us their money... then we need to give them reassurances," Hoyer said, referring to guarantees against heavy losses for investors.

"I'm convinced that the capital markets will be open to this."

READ MORE: Poll: Many Americans think Biden 'not tough enough' on Russia over Ukraine

Source: Reuters