Türkiye's Consulate General in Marseille has been attacked with Molotov cocktails by unidentified people.

The Turkish Consul General in Marseille Arda Ulutas told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that about six people wearing masks threw Molotov cocktails at the consulate's building on Friday.

Ulutas said French police quickly arrived at the scene after the security personnel pressed the alarm button.

French authorities launched an investigation into the attack.

"Luckily, there were no injuries, no material damage," noted Ulutas, adding that they have filed a complaint and are in contact with the Marseille police.

Source: AA