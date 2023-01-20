Fast News

Police spokesperson says authorities are "aware of the matter and we will be looking into it" while Downing Street says that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says: "Rishi Sunak's expensive private jet habit is costing the environment and the taxpayer dear." (AFP)

British police will be "looking into" a video in which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can be seen riding in a car without a seatbelt - an "error of judgment" for which he has apologised, according to Downing Street.

In Thursday's video, produced for distribution on Sunak's social media channels, the seatbelt-less Conservative leader speaks from the back seat of a moving car about his policies for boosting growth during a trip to Lancashire in England's north.

Failing to wear a seatbelt is punishable by a fine of up to $619 (500 pounds).

A Lancashire police spokesperson said authorities were "aware of the matter and we will be looking into it".

It's so STUPID!



Because yeah, I get the strategy... Get everyone talking about how you're not wearing a seatbelt, to distract people from the economic harm you've inflicted on people...



But all this does is remind people that Rishi Sunak was a law breaker during lockdown too! pic.twitter.com/AyxBIo509m — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 19, 2023

'An error of judgment'

A spokesperson for Downing Street said that Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".

"The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt," the spokesperson added.

"It was an error of judgment. He removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you've seen, but he accepts that was a mistake."

Sunak's transportation habits had already been a talking point in the United Kingdom, with his political rivals taking aim at his use of a jet to make multiple short flights in recent days.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: "Rishi Sunak's expensive private jet habit is costing the environment and the taxpayer dear."

A spokesperson, however, defended the decision, saying Sunak used "different modes of transport depending on what's... the best use of his time to enable him to get around the entire UK".

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak vows 'stability and unity' as UK's next prime minister

Source: TRTWorld and agencies