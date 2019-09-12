Britain's PM Boris Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth II when advising her to prorogue parliament for a five-week period, saying current session is longer than any since 17th-century English Civil War.

Boris Johnson says Britain will be ready for a no-deal Brexit on October 31, despite his own government's assessment warning that planning remained "at a low level." (Reuters)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denied lying to Queen Elizabeth over the reasons for suspending the British Parliament after a court ruled his decision was unlawful and opponents called for lawmakers to be recalled to discuss Brexit.

"Absolutely not," Johnson said when asked if he had misled the queen, who is widely respected for more than 67 years of dedicated service during which she has stayed above the fray of politics.

Johnson said the current session of parliament was longer than any since the English Civil War in the 17th Century, adding that lawmakers would have plenty of time to again discuss Brexit after an EU summit on October 17-18.

He said parliament was suspended to allow the government to present its legislative programme.

'Operation Yellowhammer' forecast

Parliament was prorogued — suspended — on Monday until October 14, a move Johnson's opponents said was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinise his plans for leaving the European Union and to allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that the suspension was not lawful and was intended to stymie lawmakers, prompting opponents to question whether Johnson had lied to Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, who must formally order the prorogation.

With less than 50 days until the United Kingdom is due to leave, the government and parliament are locked in conflict over the future of Brexit, with possible outcomes ranging from leaving without a deal to another referendum.

A 'no-deal' Brexit could snarl cross-Channel trade routes, disrupting supplies of medicines and fresh food while protests spread across Britain, according to a worst-case scenario reluctantly released by the government on Wednesday.

The "Operation Yellowhammer" assumptions, prepared six weeks ago just days after Johnson became prime minister, form the basis of government no-deal planning.

On Thursday, Johnson insisted the government had been "massively accelerating" its preparations for leaving the European Union without an agreement since the August 2 report, which was disclosed on Wednesday after MPs voted for its release.

He called the "Operation Yellowhammer" forecast, drawn up with input from various departments and which warned of possible civil unrest and shortages of food and medicines following no deal, a "worst-case scenario."

"All the industries that matter will be ready for a no-deal Brexit," Johnson told reporters.

'Significant gaps'

Johnson has repeatedly said he will seek to strike a deal at the EU summit to remove the Irish border backstop, an insurance agreement to prevent the return of border controls between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. British lawmakers fear the backstop will lock the United Kingdom into the EU's orbit for years to come.

The European Union would respond positively if the British government shifts its position in Brexit talks in the coming weeks, Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

But Coveney said that there were "significant gaps" between British proposals and what Ireland and the EU would consider. He said the threat of a no-deal Brexit might help make the British debate "more honest."

Belfast's High Court dismissed on Thursday a case arguing that a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement would contravene Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord.

Johnson said the government is waiting to hear an appeal next week against the Scottish court ruling by the Supreme Court, the United Kingdom’s highest judicial body, and that he respected the independence of the judges.

