Average domestic energy bill in Britain roughly doubled over the last 12 months as household electricity and gas bills have rocketed across Europe after key energy producer Russia attacked Ukraine in February.

Around seven million households right across the UK are expected to be in fuel poverty this winter, campaigners say. (Phil Noble / Reuters)

Britain's cost-of-living crisis has turned into a bitter winter in households trying to keep their energy bills down: Some lecture flatmates for keeping the lights on and others move to better heated homes.

Common energy-saving measures also include not using heating during the day, and buying an electric blanket instead of switching on radiators.

It can be challenging for people in shared accommodation, with relationships complicated by different lifestyles and salaries, which means they must compromise to lower their bills.

Household electricity and gas bills have rocketed across Europe this year, after key energy producer Russia attacked Ukraine in February.

In Britain, the average domestic energy bill has roughly doubled over the last 12 months, in turn creating a cost-of-living crisis as wages fail to keep pace despite the government's partial subsidy for fuel.

The energy crisis has also sparked deep concern over the number of Britons forced to choose between heating or eating.

Fuel poverty

Simon Francis, campaigner at pressure group End Fuel Poverty, said the fuel crisis was hitting everyone.

"People are all just suffering from this cost-of-living crisis, so no matter really how much you're earning, you are going to be suffering," he said.

Campaigners worry even more households will face fuel poverty, whereby they spend more than 10 percent of their total income on fuel.

"This winter we are expecting around seven million households right across the UK to be in fuel poverty," added Francis.

Some authorities are looking to establish "warm banks" that offer temporary heating in shared public spaces like libraries.

Simon Knoplioch, a 29-year-old Frenchman who works in London's key finance sector, says he recently left his previous house for a more efficient and modern building that retains heat.

Landlords have "no interest" in installing installation because they enjoy high rents and strong demand in London, he added.

Francis expressed concern that some tenants — whose rent includes energy bills — might not benefit from state assistance.

