Legislation aims to curb influence of the country's richest people by registering them and keeping them out of politics.

Ukraine's parliament has passed a law to order "oligarchs" to register and stay out of politics, a day after an attempt to kill a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which officials said could have been a response to the reform.

The law, which passed at the first reading in July, is meant to define what an oligarch is and says those who fall under the criteria are forbidden from financing political parties or taking part in privatisations.

Top officials, including the president, prime minister and head of the central bank, would be required to declare dealings they had with them.

It had to be voted on twice and must now be approved by the president to come into force.

Thursday's vote was carried with 279 votes in the 450-seat parliament.

Zelenskyy says it is necessary to protect the country from powerful businessmen who have corrupted its political system for decades. His opponents say they fear it will be applied selectively to concentrate more power in the president' s hands.

⚡⚡Adopted the Law of #Ukraine “On Prevention of Threats to National Security Associated with the Excessive Influence of Persons with Significant Economic or Political Weight in Public Life (#oligarchs)” (No. 5599). pic.twitter.com/GbAr2BfNnp — Verkhovna Rada (@ua_parliament) September 23, 2021

Police investigating assassination attempt

Zelenskyy's team has suggested anger at the law could be behind an attempt to assassinate Serhiy Shefir, a top aide and close friend of the president.

Shefir's car was sprayed with gunfire on Wednesday by unidentified individuals as he travelled between two villages outside the capital.

Shefir was unharmed though his driver was wounded.

Police are interviewing possible witnesses who were mushroom picking nearby and searching for the weapon, Ukraine's Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko said on Thursday.

In a Facebook post he called it a real assassination attempt and "not staged".

Near Kiev, there was an attempted assassination on the life of Serhiy Shefir (assistant to President Zelensky). The car was ambushed with automatic weapons hitting the driver 3 times. His condition is serious. Reports suggest (neo-Nazi) ATO participants are responsible. pic.twitter.com/lvhl7HEzZr — Dean O'Brien - BA (Hons) (@DeanoBeano1) September 22, 2021

Criticism from the opposition

Zelenskyy won a landslide election in 2019 promising to tackle corruption and curb the influence of oligarchs, who have dominated the business landscape since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 and wield influence in politics and the media.

Under the law, the national security and defence council, headed by the president, has the power to designate someone as an oligarch .

Opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko, from former President Petro Poroshenko's party, said the law "creates huge scope for corruption", and compared it to tactics used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase his powers.

Kira Rudyk, the leader of the Voice party, said the bill was designed "only to strengthen the power, strengthen the position of the president and make it so that he can, together with the National Security and Defence Council, actually decide who can have control over the media and who cannot."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies