Fast News

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian private military contractor Wagner, makes the demand after Russian official Dmitry Sytyi was seriously injured in a parcel explosion in Bangui.

Over the last few years, friction has grown between France and the Central African Republic over a mounting Russian presence in the country. (AFP)

The head of a Russian private military contractor has urged Moscow to declare France a "state sponsor of terrorism" after an alleged assassination attempt on a Russian official in the Central African Republic (CAR).

"I have already requested the Russian foreign ministry to initiate the procedure to declare France a state sponsor of terrorism," Yevgeny Prigozhin was quoted as saying in a statement released by his company, Concord on Friday.

The Russian official was identified as Dmitry Sytyi. He was seriously injured when a parcel he received exploded earlier on Friday.

"Before losing consciousness, Dmitry Sytyi managed to say: 'I saw a note: This is for you from all the French, the Russians will get out of Africa'," Prigozhin added.

News reports identify Sytyi as the head of the Russian House cultural centre in the CAR capital, Bangui.

The Russian embassy said it had tightened its own security measures following the attack, TASS reported.

Vladislav Ilyin, the press attaché of the Russian embassy, was quoted by a Russian media outlet, RIA, as saying that Sytyi is now being treated at a hospital after the package detonated in his hand.

Prigozhin, however, said it was unclear if Sytyi would survive.

READ MORE: 5 things to know about the mysterious airstrike on Wagner Group in CAR

Prigozhin said that Sytyi first received a parcel from Togo on November 11.

The parcel contained a picture of his son residing in France and a note saying that "next time he will receive his son's head" if the Russians do not leave Africa.

Prigozhin said he opened the new package on Friday because he had thought it would contain his son's head.

"If Dmitry Sytyi remains alive, he will continue the struggle and see with his own eyes how those who made an attempt on his life will burn in the flames of history," Prigozhin added.

"If he dies, he will forever remain a symbol of this struggle."

Over the last few years, friction has grown between France and CAR over a mounting Russian military presence. In 2018, Moscow sent instructors to the country, and in 2020 followed this with hundreds of paramilitaries.

On Thursday, the last French troops deployed in the CAR left partly due to the tension between Paris and Bangui.

Sanctioned by Washington and Brussels, Prigozhin has emerged as one of the most prominent Russian lieutenants after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Russian Wagner mercenaries are being pulled out of the Central African Republic and deployed near Ukraine, The Daily Beast reports. The UN says it's alarmed by the group’s abuses and is probing its alleged killings.



A timeline of recent attacks attributed to Wagner in CAR: pic.twitter.com/HwnYyFQres — TRT World (@trtworld) February 4, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies