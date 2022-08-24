Fast News

Leaders paid tribute to the sacrifices and courage of the Ukrainian people, voiced their resolve to keep supplying Kiev with aid and reviled Moscow for its attack on the neighbouring Eastern European nation.

Brussels, which is home to the European Union’s institutions, decked itself out in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag. (AP)

Western leaders have pledged unwavering support for Ukraine as the country devastated by attacks marked its Independence Day, coinciding with the six-month milestone of Russia’s offensive.

On Wednesday, leaders paid tribute to the sacrifices and courage of the Ukrainian people, voiced their resolve to keep supplying Ukraine with weapons and reviled Moscow for its attack on the neighbouring Eastern European nation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Kiev on Wednesday, hailing the "strong will of Ukrainians to resist" Russia's attack.

"There's a strong will of Ukrainians to resist. And that is what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin failed to understand," Johnson said in front of reporters during a surprise visit to the capital.

In Britain, The UK Ministry of Defence tweeted a video of the Scots Guards Band, which usually provides musical accompaniment for the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, performing Ukraine’s winning Eurovision Song Contest entry, “Stefania.”

Today Ukraine marks 31 years since it gained independence.



To honour the anniversary and as a tribute to the Ukrainian people, the @ScotsGuardsBand performed the winning @Eurovision entry, 'Stefania', on Horse Guards Parade. 🇺🇦🇬🇧@ArmyInLondon #StandWithUkraine #StandForFreedom pic.twitter.com/mUC5k07tC4 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 24, 2022

Like London, Brussels also chose to dress up for the occasion.

The Belgian city, which is home to the European Union’s institutions, decked itself out in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag.

A giant Ukrainian flag was unfurled in the capital’s historic Grand Place.

US President Joe Biden, marking the day by announcing significant new military aid to Ukraine, noted that the day was “bittersweet” for many Ukrainians, as they continue to suffer but take pride in withstanding Russia’s “relentless attacks.”

Biden also signalled the firmness of Washington's commitment to Ukraine's struggle, saying the $2.98 billion for arms and other equipment aimed "to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term."

Today, I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day.



The Ukrainian people have inspired the world with their courage and dedication to freedom. We are committed to continuing to support them as they defend their sovereignty and their democracy. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022

Top Turkish officials also marked Ukraine's 31st year of independence and voiced support for the country.

"Türkiye’s support for Ukraine's territorial integrity & sovereignty remains steadfast," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter, congratulating the country on its independence from the Soviet Union.

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar held separate phone calls with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reskinov and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Akar said Türkiye would continue to support Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: Türkiye: Grain deal could restart Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Congratulations to #Ukraine on its Independence Day.



Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity & sovereignty remains steadfast. pic.twitter.com/aEBkgIxoJN — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) August 24, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a video message bookended with phrases he spoke in Ukrainian, said the defence of Ukraine meant “refusing to allow international relations to be ruled by violence and chaos.”

He said Ukraine's Independence Day “is a day of pride. But in the place of legitimate festivities, we are thinking of the dead and the fighters today, of the courage and resilience of your people.”

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin adopted a similar tone, calling Ukrainians “brave and unyielding.” She added: “We stand with you. We won’t look away.”

Ukraine offers a lesson that “freedom and democracy will always win out over coercion and violence,” Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, said.

The history of Ukraine's independence is quite dramatic and inspiring. Ukrainian nation was fighting for centuries and continues to do so since Feb 24. Devotion, bravery, freedom. Our land - our independence. Brief historic update by @United24media: https://t.co/l66r5QYI6B. pic.twitter.com/W68zn4wvtB — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2022

Pope Francis decried the conflict as “insanity” and lamented that innocents on both sides were paying the price.

The pontiff renewed calls for peace "for the beloved Ukrainian people" and warned about the risk of nuclear disaster in Ukraine, a reference to the shelling of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhhia nuclear power plant.

He also lashed out at those who were profiting from the conflict especially weapons manufacturers.

Francis has stepped up his denunciations of the conflict, though he rarely blames Russia or President Vladimir Putin by name, evidence that the Vatican is trying to keep dialogue open with Moscow.

The leader of ex-Soviet Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day, saying that "today's contradictions" should not destroy long-term neighbourly ties with the country.

"I am convinced that today's contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundation of sincere good neighbourly ties between the peoples of our two countries," Lukashenko said in a statement released by his press service.

"Belarus will continue to stand for the preservation of harmony, the development of friendly, mutually respectful contacts at all levels," it added.

READ MORE: Zelenskyy on I-Day: Ukraine reborn, vows to fight until end



Source: TRTWorld and agencies